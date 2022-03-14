Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 14, 2022 News » St. Louis Metro News

Email
Print
Share

Tower Grove Farmers’ Market to Host Tuesday Evening Markets 

By
Soon you will be able to see all of this at night, too. - RFT FILE PHOTO
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • Soon you will be able to see all of this at night, too.

Tower Grove Farmers’ Market (4256 Magnolia Avenue) opens for the season on Saturday, April 2. The market is always one of the best places in town to check in with your community, meet with your neighbors and grab fresh produce and other goods.

The market happens every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which is great for people who don’t work over the weekend, but what about the rest of us?



Don’t worry, St. Louis. Your prayers have been answered. If you’re unable to visit on Saturday mornings, soon you can stop by on Tuesday evenings to get all of the same farm-to-table goodness.

Tower Grove Farmers’ Market is soon to offer Tuesday Evening Markets. Starting at 4 p.m and closing at sunset, this is a great option for busy folks who just want to pop in after work to grab a few fresh tomatoes for dinner that night or to get their grocery shopping done for the week so they can enjoy their weekends.

Tuesday evening markets will run from May 3 through September 27. Visit TGFarmersMarket.com for more information.


Email the author at [email protected]
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More St. Louis Metro News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in St. Louis Metro News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Wally's Ultra-Extravagant Rest Stop Outside Fenton Read More

  2. Hartmann: The Book-Banning Wentzville Mob Gets Uglier Read More

  3. St. Louisans Rented From Hertz, Got Arrested For Stealing Read More

  4. St. Louis City Counselor Faces Mounting Criticism Read More

  5. Yes, We're Cynical, But These St. Louis Arch License Plates Are Fire Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation