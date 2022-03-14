Tower Grove Farmers’ Market to Host Tuesday Evening Markets 

- RFT FILE PHOTO
- Soon you will be able to see all of this at night, too.
Tower Grove Farmers’ Market (4256 Magnolia Avenue)
opens for the season on Saturday, April 2. The market is always one of the best places in town to check in with your community, meet with your neighbors and grab fresh produce and other goods.
The market happens every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which is great for people who don’t work over the weekend, but what about the rest of us?
Don’t worry, St. Louis. Your prayers have been answered. If you’re unable to visit on Saturday mornings, soon you can stop by on Tuesday evenings to get all of the same farm-to-table goodness.
Tower Grove Farmers’ Market is soon to offer Tuesday Evening Markets
. Starting at 4 p.m and closing at sunset, this is a great option for busy folks who just want to pop in after work to grab a few fresh tomatoes for dinner that night or to get their grocery shopping done for the week so they can enjoy their weekends.
Tuesday evening markets will run from May 3 through September 27. Visit TGFarmersMarket.com
for more information.
