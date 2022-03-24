Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 24, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Tower Grove Pride Will Be a Two-Day Festival in 2022 

By

Tower Grove Pride is back. - KATIE COUNTS
  • Katie Counts
  • Tower Grove Pride is back.

Tower Grove Pride is coming back and this year it’s bigger than ever.

Located in Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, 314-772-2679), St. Louis’ favorite Pride celebration is returning later this year and instead of trying to cram all of that gay fun into one day, this year Tower Grove Pride is expanding to cover a full weekend.



Scheduled for September 24 and 25, the party will include all of your favorite Tower Grove Pride experiences like visiting the hundreds of vendor (and activist) booths and enjoying the food offered by the many local restaurants and chefs.

SEE ALSO: Tower Grove Pride 2019 Was a Celebration of Love [PHOTOS]

The weekend will also be packed with opportunities to catch performances of all types including bands, drag shows and various demonstrations.

Historically, the Tower Grove Pride celebration was always scheduled for June (which is Pride month), but organizers pumped the party to September last year because of a bad wave of COVID-19 was crashing down on St. Louis.

After surveying guests, organizers found that most people preferred the breezy September Pride experience much more than the sweaty, sticky June Pride experience, so they scheduled the celebration for September again this year.

Details of the event are still being worked out so keep an eye on TowerGrovePride.com to catch the latest announcements.


