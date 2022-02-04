Valentine's Day is Approaching — Here's Where to Celebrate in St. Louis 

click to enlarge
Valentine's Day is one of the more expensive holidays, but there’s no need to take a loan out or finance anything to make your honey feel special this year. St. Louis has tons to offer in case you want to stick to tradition or ditch the candlelight dinner. Either way, you can have a memorable holiday with your loved one this year.
Galentine’s Day Market and Happy Hour
Das Bevo is hosting a Valentine's Day-themed market February 5. The event held in historic Bevo Mill is free for admission and will feature St. Louis-based vendors such as Ansgar Leather, Clay by Tay, Mystic Baby Co and more. There will be food and specialty drinks available in the biergarten, happy hour is from 4 to 7 p.m.
A Very Rad Palentine’s Day
If getting out of the house is an objective, kick off Valentine’s weekend at Foundry Art Centre with their First Fridays event. Foundry studio artist Jessie Schoenrock is working with Foundry to create a hands-on experience for pals and partners alike. In addition to throwing clay and making candles, there will be a variety of activities like Valentine making and DIY wooden signs. The event is free but reservations are required if you’d like to create your own clay work of art. A Very Rad Palentine’s event will be February 4 at 5 p.m. Reserve your spot at foundryartcentre.org
.
Anthonino's Taverna
Dinner at Anthonino’s Taverna on The Hill (2225 Macklind Avenue, 314-773-4455)
is a great place to enjoy this year that offers a balance of tradition and a way to enjoy the holiday without breaking the bank.
KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions
- Courtesy KNEAD Bakehouse
- Turtle Cheesecake or Chocolate Strawberry Rose Cheesecake await at KNEAD.
Sweeten the night with cheesecake from KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions. The bakery is offering Turtle Cheesecake, made up of caramel and chocolate with pecan on top of the cheesecake. Also offered is a Chocolate Strawberry Rose flavor. Both cheesecakes have a sourdough shortbread sugar cookie base. Preorder is available
so you can rest assured knowing at least dessert is taken care of.
St. Louis Wheel or St. Louis Aquarium
Once dinner is taken care of, get the best view of St. Louis at the St. Louis Wheel (201 S. 18th Street, 314-923-3960)
. If rides aren’t your thing after filling up on pasta, check out the St. Louis Aquarium
to visit Stanley, the blue lobster as rare as your Valentine.
Vicia
Extravagance has its way with Valentine’s Day if your heart and honey are calling for it. Vicia, located at 4260 Forest Park Avenue, offers an eight-course Chef’s Tasting Menu that might answer the call. The Vicia Valentine’s experience is exclusively available February 11 through February 14. Reservations are required and few are left. Go to their website
to reserve a spot.
Juniper
Juniper (4101 Laclede Avenue,314-239-7696)
offers a Valentine’s Day special four-course tasting menu that starts with oysters with blood orange granita and caviar and a fermented carrot with miso and togarashi. The menu continues with roasted hen of the woods mushroom on red grits with popped and creole spiced sorghum, your choice of beef tenderloin or skate wing and red velvet cake for desert for $65. The menu is available February 11, 12 and on Valentine's Day; it can also be ordered to go.
Valentine’s Day with Erin Bode
Erin Bode will be at the Ferring Jazz Bistro starting February 11 through the big day, February 14. Tickets can be purchased on the Jazz St. Louis website
. Tickets are $26 a piece with student discounts available.
St. Louis City Museum
The City Museum is hosting family-friendly events over the entire Valentine’s weekend. The City Museum has various activities to do. Read more here
.
Beyond Van Gogh
End the night with a walk through Van Gogh’s most famous works of art at the Beyond Van Gogh Immersive Experience (1155 Galleria Parkway)
. Tickets are $36.99 each for the basic scheduled entry.
At home
Valentine’s Day can be made practical in a whimsical way by converting a living room into a movie time fort for two. Just push the couches together, use some chairs if needed, pop off the cushions to use them as a make-shift bed and you’re good to go for a cozy night in. Go the extra step and deck the fort out with twinkly lights and rose petals for extra care.
Food can be addressed on any budget. Find a meal that sounds like it would be good, maybe try something new, and make it. Naan bread makes a good pizza crust; just add some tomato sauce, your favorite toppings and you have homemade pizza.
A big cookie will elevate the night and it’s as simple as plopping as much cookie dough as your heart desires into the pan and spreading it out. Get fun with it and shape it like a heart or go crazy and make your own design. A warm cookie always pairs perfectly with ice cream. Any flavor will do the trick but raspberry or strawberry would add an extra Valentine’s Day touch. A date like that can keep the night special while remaining socially distant.
