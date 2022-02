'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' Highlights Comedian's Move to St. Louis 

“Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. In the midst of her chaotic move, Nikki leans heavily on her parents Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin, and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy. As a big fish in a small pond, Nikki also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love. Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise. She is testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Nikki stays grounded by her friends and family who still see her as just Nikki from St. Louis.”

In a world where almost nothing is stable anymore, it’s comforting to know that some things remain true: Jenny is from the block and Nikki is from St. Louis Comedian, podcast host and aspiring musician Nikki Glaser moved back to her hometown of St. Louis at the beginning of the pandemic and it appears that she’s here to stay.The Kirkwood native's homecoming has been documented by the E! television network and it’s been made into a reality sitcom. The new show, titled “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?,” premieres at midnight on May 1. (Midnight as in, like, 11:59 p.m. on May 1 or 12:01 a.m. on May 2.)From the press release:In addition to getting her own show out of the move, Glaser has also joined up with Explore St. Louis to reinvigorate the local travel and tourism economy. In a series of commercials, Glaser will tell you everything she loves about the City Museum, the Magic House and the fabulously free Saint Louis Zoo. Move over, Nelly . Nikki is the hot new St. Lunatic in town.