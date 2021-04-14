Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Welcome to the Reeferfront Times 

Weed coverage. Like, more weed coverage.

Weed coverage. Like, more weed coverage.

We've been covering marijuana, literally for decades. The culture. The consumers. The market. The destructive government policies. The brutally uneven imprisonment.

We have written about marijuana from just about every angle imaginable. And now, with legalization finally turning a corner, we're launching a dedicated section called Reeferfront Times (most jokes will be better, promise) in the paper and online. We are kicking it off this week with a special weed issue. It's always worth tracking down a hard copy, but we've got you covered right here with a collection of interviews, essays and reports.

To start, we've got stories about the nonsensical process of obtaining medical marijuana outside of mainstream health care's moralizing, a conversation with Jeff Mizanskey, marijuana on campus and a rundown of the dispensaries popping up across the St. Louis metro. Ray Hartmann recounts the long, strange trip from "pot bad" to "pot good," and don't think we forgot about cannabis' migration to the food business. In the future, expect coverage of the wild west of the booming industry and Missouri's renewed efforts to legalize recreational.

To guide the way, we're introducing the RFT's new cannabis correspondent Thomas K. Chimchards, a pseudonymous man of mystery whose debut column is an instant classic. Tommy Chims (@TOMMYCHIMS on Twitter) does a fine job of explaining his plans, and I won't double up here, but you're going to want to read.

You can make sure you don't miss a word by signing up for our Reeferfront Times weekly newsletter at riverfronttimes.com or just keep checking back online and in the paper.

A lot of the way our coverage grows will depend on you. So send us your questions and story tips at either weed@riverfronttimes.com or tommy.chims@riverfronttimes.com.

As we get going, here's a rundown of the latest:

Tommy Chims: Farewell to the Weed Man

Jeff Mizanskey on Life After a Life Sentence for Marijuana

My Doctor Couldn't Prescribe Medical Marijuana; a Stranger Could

Hartmann: The Strange, Nostalgic Journey to Legalizing Marijuana

Marijuana Dispensaries in the St. Louis Metro (A List)

Dave Owens Brings a Chef's Sensibilities to THC-Infused Edibles

College Dabbers and Dabblers

