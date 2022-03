Yes, We're Cynical, But These St. Louis Arch License Plates Are Fire 

click to enlarge Courtesy Jefferson National Parks Association

When you're on road trips playing that game where you try to spot vehicles from each of the 50 states, do you ever get license plate envy? Missouri plates are generally milquetoast; the classic "Show Me State" design , with the state outline and the Eastern bluebird, is cool, but the Centennial edition , we gotta say, was a pretty big bust.Worry no further, redesigned Arch plates are here! At the risk of sounding like anything less than the cynical pessimists that we are, these plates are dope ay eff. (That's how you say it, right?)I mean, no one has ever used the expression, "My Lou," but c'mon, how dope are these?And let's be honest, there have been moments when we'd all like to be seen as a little less Missouri and a little more St. Louis.Ok, enough license plate porn. They can be ordered here (regardless of the expiration date of your current plates), and proceeds support programs at Gateway Arch National Park.