Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 09, 2022 News » St. Louis Metro News

Email
Print
Share

Yes, We're Cynical, But These St. Louis Arch License Plates Are Fire 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY JEFFERSON NATIONAL PARKS ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy Jefferson National Parks Association

When you're on road trips playing that game where you try to spot vehicles from each of the 50 states, do you ever get license plate envy? Missouri plates are generally milquetoast; the classic "Show Me State" design, with the state outline and the Eastern bluebird, is cool, but the Centennial edition, we gotta say, was a pretty big bust.

Worry no further, redesigned Arch plates are here! At the risk of sounding like anything less than the cynical pessimists that we are, these plates are dope ay eff. (That's how you say it, right?)



click to enlarge COURTESY JEFFERSON NATIONAL PARKS ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy Jefferson National Parks Association

I mean, no one has ever used the expression, "My Lou," but c'mon, how dope are these?

click to enlarge COURTESY JEFFERSON NATIONAL PARKS ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy Jefferson National Parks Association

And let's be honest, there have been moments when we'd all like to be seen as a little less Missouri and a little more St. Louis.

click to enlarge COURTESY JEFFERSON NATIONAL PARKS ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy Jefferson National Parks Association

Ok, enough license plate porn. They can be ordered here (regardless of the expiration date of your current plates), and proceeds support programs at Gateway Arch National Park.

Email the author at [email protected]
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More St. Louis Metro News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in St. Louis Metro News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. FOX 2 "Fastest Growing Home Prices" List Is a Total Sham Read More

  2. Announcing RFT's New Staff Writer, and a Departure Read More

  3. When Someone Is Stabbed in Missouri Prisons, Officials Don't Even Tell the Family Read More

  4. Hartmann: Why Is the City Throwing Down for Bad Cops? Read More

  5. Trapped In Traffic With the Insufferable 'People's Convoy' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation