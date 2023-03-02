8 Ways to Eat Your Weed Without Resorting to Gummies

click to enlarge COURTESY PROPER CANNABIS THC infused mints allow you to microdose and are decidedly not gummies.

The first time I tried to smoke a cigarette was a disaster. I, like Bill Clinton, did not inhale. I puffed on it and just liked the glamour of holding it between my fingers and waving it around. It smelled terrible, though, and when I'd raise it to my lips, I'd gag a little.

Next, I tried menthols because regular cigarettes were too foul. This time, a friend successfully described how to inhale, but then I swallowed the smoke and felt wretched while she laughed at me. Cloves were up next, and I mastered the art of smoking but still did not enjoy it. Finally, the illustrious joint came into my life (well, actually a blunt first), and the whole puffing and passing felt a little unsanitary.

But then my friends told me you could just bake your weed into brownies, and I left smoking behind. I've been an edible eater ever since, which I know for the sticklers means I'm not a true weed connoisseur. But I'd venture to say I'm an edible aficionado.

When adult-use came on the market, I was able to try some professional weed edibles that were much more sophisticated than my home-kitchen concoctions. But like a lot of people who prefer to eat their weed rather than smoke it, I grew sick of gummies. There's a whole world of food out there to put THC into, so here are some ways to branch out beyond gummies for more edible enjoyment.

For Newcomers

Pop Some Pills

click to enlarge COURTESY 1906 NEW HIGH 1906 drops are pills that you swallow. They're infused with THC and other medicinal herbs to have varying effects.

There's a lot to like about 1906 Drops. For starters, you can buy two pills for $5 if you want to give them a try before fully committing to a 20- or 30-pill vial, which costs around $40. Another advantage is that they go straight down the hatch — no chewing, no calories — and promise to get you high in 20 minutes (though individual results may vary). THC is only one part of the equation: They include CBD and other medicinal plants. The Go pill, for instance, includes 5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD as well as caffeine and L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea. The pill is supposed to give you focus and avoid caffeine crashes. The Genius pill helps with brain power by not only including a 2.5 mg THC:CBD blend but also rhodiola, bacopa and galangal for brain function, memory and alertness, respectively. There's even one called Love that can help get you in the mood. Another option is Vivid's Rush Capsules, which offer 10 mg of THC and 30 mg of caffeine, so you can truly wake and bake and still get on with your day.

Soda High

It can be challenging to find a good THC-infused drink if you're a heavyweight partaker. But for the novice, these are a great option, particularly if you're gathering with friends and don't want to get drunk but still want to relax. Wynk brand drinks start off at a 2.5 mg THC:CBD blend per can and go up to 5 mg THC:CBD. The gentle doses and palatable flavors can hit the spot for lightweights. If you are more of a heavy-hitter, then check out Keef. The brand's line of sodas only includes 10 mg of THC per can, but the Life H20 and mocktails go up to 100 mg of THC per bottle. They're supposed to be taken as shots and include multiple doses — but to each his own.

Chocolate Delights

click to enlarge COURTESY PROPER CANNABIS The only issue with delicious edibles is that it's hard to stop eating them. Honeybees chocolates are made by a chocolatier from Bissinger's.

If you get a Honeybees chocolate bar, then be prepared to exercise some willpower after taking a dose or two. Created by Proper Cannabis' Dave Owens, a former Bissinger's chocolatier, these bars are high-class and high-inducing. Choose from flavors such as sticky bun, peanut and pretzel, and cherry pistachio. The regular bars contain 100 mg of THC and cost about $30, while the high-potency options contain 300 mg and cost about $60. Several bars, such as the salted brownie batter, include 100 mg of THC and 100 mg of CBD per bar, while the espresso, caramel and toffee bars contain 100 mg of CBD only.

Fresh Breath and Good Times

Microdose mints are a great option to keep your breath squeaky fresh and maintain a small high throughout the day. Ratio's mints are generally 2.5 mg THC per mint and are a hybrid with varying amounts of CBD. The Active mints are meant to get you off the couch, while Relax mints are heavy with CBD, 2.5 mg per mint, and lighter on the THC, promising to give you a relaxing afternoon. The vials of 40 mints cost $25.

click to enlarge COURTESY MISSOURI'S OWN Get the munchies and cure the munchies at the same time with THC infused Red Hot Riplets.

Just Eat Snacks

Missouri's Own has come out with a delightful array of snack food that happens to be infused with THC. There are the "twice-baked" Red Hot Riplets, whichRFT's Tommy Chims noted upon release "quickly became one of the hottest tickets in Missouri's medical marijuana market, flying off the shelves at every dispensary at which they are sold. It's easy to see why. Show me a cannabis enthusiast who doesn't like to tear into a bag of chips when they're ripped, and I'll show you a unicorn. The time-honored act of stuffing one's face with greasy salty crunchiness while high as a kite spans generations; this development simply streamlined the process. Each package contains about 20 milligrams of THC and costs $14 before taxes. As for flavor, these things are 100 percent Riplet, with that familiar crunchy, spicy kick and just enough sweetness to light up the taste buds."

Following that success, Missouri's own released Red Hot Riplet Brownies, which come in a two-pack and retail for $18, with a total of 30 milligrams of THC per package. "The instructions on the back of the bag suggest that you eat only a quarter to a half of a brownie and then wait an hour to evaluate its effects, which frankly is a hilariously impossible test of willpower that only the strongest among us could possibly endure," Chims wrote before declaring the "Red Hot Riplet Brownies a worthy successor to their popular parent product. While they admittedly bring a bit less novelty than the chips themselves, their unique flavor profile and smooth, energetic high make them a must-try among fans of THC-infused sweet treats."

Missouri's Own also released Cannabis Coffee pods, K-cups of coffee infused with marijuana. The resultant high is low-key and allows you to go about your day.

For the Experienced

Get Cooking

Anything can be an edible with the right attitude, and Sweet Stone olive oil demonstrates that. A 100-gram bottle will set you back nearly $50 but contains 225 mg of THC. A teaspoon is the equivalent of a 10 mg dose. The upside of olive oil THC is that you are no longer held back by the constraints of edibles on offer; now you can mix it in with your morning eggs or evening stir fry. The drawback is, of course, that you have to whip something up with it. (While we understand if you take a teaspoon of straight oil, there are certainly more pleasant ways to get a dose of THC.) But you don't have to cook anything. You can drizzle it over a salad or blend it in a smoothie.

Medicate with FECO or RSO

WhileFECO, or full-extract cannabis oil, is mostly a medical-marijuana offering, it is worth tracking down any that are adult-use. The oil includes all of the cannabinoids and terpenes that you'd find in the flower in the exact same ratio. (RSO stands for Rick Simpson Oil, and like FECO, it is a highly potent cannabis oil.) As such, FECO is sold by the strain like the Blue Dream or Cantaloupe Haze, both by Flora Farms. The liquid is thick and needs to be warmed up before ingesting either in your hands or under warm water. Then you can add it to yogurts, smoothies, peanut butter cups and more, or take it by itself in a small, rice-grain-sized dose. You can also bake it into treats so long as you keep the temperature of your cooking under 225 degrees. Mostly recommended for experienced users because of its potency, this concentrate can make anything into an edible.

Get Old Timey with a Tincture

Tinctures seem to work for some and not for others, but if you want to try something different that sounds vaguely like something from the 1800s, try a tincture. Taken sublingually (that means you hold it under your tongue), it bypasses getting processed by your liver and can get you high in only 15 or 20 minutes. Everyone has a different reaction to cannabis, but tinctures are particularly finicky. Some advice for getting it to work includes holding it under your tongue for a while or simply mixing the tincture into a drink or food (though you won't get high quickly — it will act more like an edible). A few to check out are Zen Cannabis' Fresh Mint 10:1 Hybrid Tincture, which has 16 mg of THC and 1.6 mg of CBD per 1 ml dose, and 500 mg of THC and 50 mg of CBD per 30 ml bottle. The bottle will set you back $50. For a cheaper, lower-dose option, Zen Cannabis also has the Fresh Mint 4:1 Sativa Hybrid that has 100 mg of THC per bottle and 25 mg of CBD. It costs $15.