Arkadin Cinema To Screen Reefer Madness, Half Baked For 4/20

The double feature will only cost $9

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 11:32 am

click to enlarge Reefer Madness warns of the mayhem that smoking dope can cause.
WIKIPEDIA
Reefer Madness warns of the mayhem that smoking dope can cause.

The Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue) has rolled together the perfect double feature to celebrate 4/20.

On Thursday, April 20, kicking off at 7 p.m. is a screening of the infamously hilarious (or hilariously infamous) Reefer Madness. The 1936 scare film's intended moral is to steer clear of the devil weed, making it more than a little ironic that it's now almost exclusively watched by stoners.

It will pair nicely with Dave Chappelle's 1998 classic Half Baked, which is playing at the Arkadin at 9 p.m. and approaches the stoner movie genre in a slightly different way. Snacks and beverages will be on offer, as well as 4/20-themed giveaways.

Tickets for Reefer Madness are free, but to hear Bob Saget utter the most famous line of his career, you'll have to pay $9.

