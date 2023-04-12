Arkadin Cinema To Screen Reefer Madness, Half Baked For 4/20

The Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue) has rolled together the perfect double feature to celebrate 4/20.
On Thursday, April 20, kicking off at 7 p.m. is a screening of the infamously hilarious (or hilariously infamous) Reefer Madness. The 1936 scare film's intended moral is to steer clear of the devil weed, making it more than a little ironic that it's now almost exclusively watched by stoners.
It will pair nicely with Dave Chappelle's 1998 classic Half Baked, which is playing at the Arkadin at 9 p.m. and approaches the stoner movie genre in a slightly different way. Snacks and beverages will be on offer, as well as 4/20-themed giveaways.
Tickets for Reefer Madness are free, but to hear Bob Saget utter the most famous line of his career, you'll have to pay $9.
