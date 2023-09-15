Awesome TV Shows About Weed for the Fall

We’ve come a long way since the escapades of Nancy Botwin through the streets of Agrestic in Showtime’s “Weeds”. Since the acceptance of medical and recreational marijuana at the state level in the US, alongside the “new age of TV” there are tons of shows about weed - - or at least feature them heavily (to say the least!).

With summer winding down and cooler days on the horizon, let’s take a look at some of the awesome shows about or featuring weeds. Renew your streaming service subscription and for those marijuana partakers, fire up your favorite strain or nibble on your favorite edible, and let’s dive in!

Shows that are flat-out about marijuana

Weeds

The OG of all marijuana TV programs, documentaries or series, “Weeds” is deserving of so much more than a mention in the intro paragraph. Debuting in 2005, “Weeds” was way ahead of its time - - at the time only a handful of states had medical marijuana dispensaries up and running. The show was the first to be solely based on marijuana and was the first to introduce the notion of - - are you serious?! - - retail marijuana in the form of a dispensary. It was truly groundbreaking.

The series centered around Nancy Botmwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a housewife in a hoity-toity suburban California community. After her husband suddenly dies, in order to maintain the household, the family’s lifestyle and to keep up with the “Real Housewives” environment that is fictional Agrestic, Nancy resorts to selling marijuana. Skipping to the other side of the track to purchase from supplier Heylia and with advice from grow expert Conrad, Nancy becomes the resident weed dealer.

The longer the series goes on the more outrageous and less bingeable it becomes, but it’s a great series with twists and turns and character interactions that will entertain you for many seasons. Elizabeth Perkins plays Nancy's up-tight neighbor and nemesis to perfection!

Disjointed

We haven’t seen this one yet, but by the reviews we’re not missing that much. (Then again, the critics panned “Arrested Development” that went on to be a classic cult hit, but that’s for another discussion.) It has all the makings for an awesome series: an older woman, Ruth Whitefeather (played by the awesome Kathy Bates) opens a medical marijuana dispensary, then employs her son and team of budtenders to help her run it. Comedic shenanigans ensue.

It doesn't sound terrible and audiences give it higher ratings than the critics. Still, “Disjointed” only lasted one season. The synopsis does mention that it dealt with (very well) sensitive and important issues like compassionate care, post-traumatic stress disorder and other medical benefits from weed. So that in itself is pretty awesome. With only twenty 30-minute episodes, it’s not much of a commitment so we’re going to throw “Disjointed” on our list of shows to watch this fall.



High Maintenance

A series that centers around a marijuana courier in Manhattan, “High Maintenance” is not your everyday series. The plotless premise is the main character, The Guy, making deliveries to every kind of person that NYC has to offer. Each episode is a short tale of the lives of the person who made the order, with The Guy being the only character to continuously recur in every episode

“Weeds” and “Orange is the New Black” creator, Jenji Kohan, said it was one of her favorite recent discoveries, calling the episodes gems and "beautiful glimpses into people's lives," and well crafted and original. That says a lot! The episodes air on Vimeo and run anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. Reminds us of “Funny or Die”. Very good!

Shows where weed is almost its own character

Grace and Frankie

Once adversaries now best friends through a very unlikely turn of events, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda star in “Grace and Frankie”. Both of their husbands are successful divorce lawyers (well, one is now retired), who after years of clandestine romance finally come out to their wives, Grace and Frankie, that they are in love and divorcing them. Being successful divorce lawyers, they easily part from their wives leaving them to join forces in friendship while periodically bumping into their now-happily-in-love gay ex-husbands played by Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen. (You gotta see these two getting lovey-dovey! It’s adorable and wild to see these two veteran actors embrace - literally - their culturally important roles. Love it love! Oops, sorry Grace and Frankie.)

And through all their trials and drama, the two love to spark up together. These two ladies are doing more to promote seniors who smoke than any article, video or promotion can! Marijuana not only plays a role in helping the two just kick back, but in the very first episode after their husbands’ announcements, they hit the beach with some peyote. Episode two has Grace finding a bag of weed in the freezer. “We’ll be OK,” she says to her arch rival-now friend. Hear, hear, ladies!

Broad City

If you haven’t seen Broad City, plop this one at the top of your “Binging in the Fall” list! The series follows 20-somethings Ilana and Abby as they navigate entry level jobs (and income), friendship, relationships, sexual orientation, and everything else in between that New York City can offer. And they are doing most of it while very stoned!

It’s more than a hilarious stoner sitcom, it really does the weed culture justice (albeit through a bit of slacker attitude from Ilana). After watching several seasons you can easily go through … that time Ilana blew smoke into the faces of protesters (“Chill, guys!”); or that time the duo got stoned before going to a dog wedding and Abby fell into a hole in the park; or when Abby stumbles into Kelly Ripa’s house, who - being a good hostess - rolls a jay of premium weed; and when Ilana got rip-roaring stoned before diving into her ex’s online dating profile. Awww, girlfriend, we’ve all been there!

Truly this series should follow the adventures of three best friends: Ilana, Abby and Mary Jane!

Family Business

Mixed reviews on this one, “Family Business” is a French comedy that follows a failed entrepreneur, Joseph, who decides to jump into the weed business when word of France’s legalization of marijuana starts to circulate (by the way, weed is not yet legal in France. Medical marijuana is but it’s pretty difficult to get a script for it. If you’re going to France, just hop on a quick train to Rotterdam in the Netherlands).

With his friend Olivier, Joseph explores the Dutch cannabis scene and thinks that his father’s butcher shop will be the best place for their new endeavor: the first marijuana coffeeshop in France. The father doesn’t want to make the change and the whole family gets pulled into the wild turn of events that happen, from police officers to drug lords to a grandmother with old weed ties in the Netherlands. The whole family's journey from butchers to cannabis moguls is a wild roller coaster filled with humor and intrigue.

