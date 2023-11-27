Awesomely Fierce Drag Queens Who Smoke Weed

Shea Couleé

Shea Couleé, the triumphant victor of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season 5, is not only a trailblazing drag sensation but also an advocate for many causes, including cannabis. They have openly embraced marijuana in their life, sharing their rolling skills and thoughts on social media. Shea's fame extends beyond the drag stage, as they're a recording artist, model, and actor. As RuPaul would say, “You better work!”

Recently, Shea partnered with Green Monké, a cannabis beverage brand, for an exciting collaboration. The venture begins with a captivating photo series, creatively captured by Drag Files, reflecting both Shea's vibrant personality and the brand's cheeky spirit.

This collaboration also champions a cause, as Green Monké is making a donation to Shea's chosen charity, Our Academy, a volunteer-run non-profit workshop, which supports cannabis equity applicants and those impacted by the war on drugs in California. Moreover, 1% of sales profits in California during February and March will further aid this important work.

Willam

The infamous - if not notorious! - Willam Belli, known to all avid viewers, was the sassy sensation who caused quite the stir during season four. After Willam's time on the show, the producers introduced stricter rules for contestants due to their unconventional behavior. This queen even had to exit the competition prematurely for various reasons, including sneaking in a smoke session with the crew on set!

Beyond the show, Willam's fame soared, landing them supporting roles in multiple TV series and even in Lady Gaga's acclaimed film, A Star is Born.

Today, Willam shares the limelight with fellow queens on social media and various podcasts, where they unapologetically discuss cannabis consumption and occasionally light up on camera. A no-nonsense, weed-loving queen? As they say in the world of Drag Race, we're absolutely living for it!

Raja

Raja Gemini, renowned as "Raja," emerged as the dazzling creation of Sutan Amrull, securing victory in the franchise's third season. Following her triumph, Raja's career has blossomed, encompassing podcasts and YouTube channels, where, much like her fellow Drag Race alumni, she openly discusses her passion for both cannabis and white wine, adding a touch of fabulousness to her broadcasts.

She fearlessly shares her marijuana use, crediting it with enhancing her creativity and focus on her craft. Raja has risen to prominence as one of the most influential drag queens, particularly in the realms of fashion, drag culture, and makeup artistry. In 2018, she was a featured guest at the Las Vegas Medical Marijuana Association's "Market Trends in Marijuana" event.

They are also one of several drag queens featured in a new advertising campaign for Cann Cannabis, a “drinkable and delicious cannabis that’s as bubbly, refreshing, and sociable as your favorite cocktail, without that dreaded next-day hangover.” As Cann says, it’s all the buzz without the booze - sounds awesome!

image courtesy of Instagram

Ma’Ma Queen

One of the freshest talents in the Drag Race franchise, Ma’Ma Queen graced the inaugural season of Drag Race Holland back in 2020. Hailing from the vibrant party city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where the sale of retail cannabis has seemingly been legal for ages, it's almost expected that they indulge in some weed. However, it was during the "Miss Holland" runway category that Ma’Ma Queen truly celebrated the queenly status of marijuana in the Netherlands. Their outfit was a cannabis-infused masterpiece, featuring marijuana motifs down to a weed leaf septum piercing that dangled from their nose.

But the audacious fashion didn't stop there. As they sashayed down the runway, Ma’Ma Queen boldly carried and lit up a real joint. Only in the Netherlands could such a spectacle grace the TV screen. Although it's uncertain whether it was actual marijuana they were smoking, the image of a statuesque drag queen puffing on a king-sized joint on a mainstream TV stage is undeniably a historic first and paved the way for future queens to showcase marijuana in their runway looks. Read on about Jorgeous and the incomparable Sasha Colby!

Image courtesy of Facebook

Jorgeous

The self-proclaimed “Weed Queen” of season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, this petite lip sync is Mexican-American drag artist, Jorgeous. She originally encountered cannabis shortly after high school and since then her relationship with it has transformed over time. Jorgeous finds cannabis to be a valuable tool for managing anxiety, especially considering the demands of a fabulous drag performer's life, filled with energetic shows and fan interactions.

Jorgeous has openly discussed how cannabis has positively impacted her life by helping her find peace and manage her ADHD symptoms. She's also part of the pride-themed campaign with Cann, the queer-owned cannabis beverage company, highlighting his active role in the cannabis space.

Partnering with Weedmaps had long been a desire for Jorgeous, who relies on the app when visiting places where cannabis is legal to discover nearby dispensaries and great deals. She envisions a future where she has her own cannabis brand, dreaming of a "Jorgeous Blunt" to share with people who appreciate it. And following in the footsteps of Ma’Ma Queen, Jorgeous featured the wonder weed in one of her runway looks on season 14. We love it!

image courtesy of Instagram

Sasha Colby

The reigning queen of Drag Race, season 14 winner Sasha Colby is a legend in the drag queen and LGBTQ+ community. Along with fellow season 14 contestant Jorgeous, Sasha featured her love of ganja in the Bag Challenge runway look with a look that screamed “dime bag”!

This unique display marked the launch of her branded "Pakalolo Kit," paying homage to her Hawaiian heritage, which includes a grinder, glass chillum, and rolling tray.



In a recent Tik Tok video she explains how smoking weed is another form of self-care - and we couldn’t agree more!

image courtesy of Instagram

Latrice Royale

Latrice Royale, a beloved and immensely entertaining queen, has seamlessly transitioned from being a two-time contestant on Drag Race to co-hosting a popular podcast alongside fellow drag alum, Manila Luzon. Latrice infuses her charismatic personality into the podcast, often sharing her preparations for weed-smoking sessions and integrating her cannabis use into the show's humorous anecdotes and commentary.

In a recent interview, when asked about her favorite things, Latrice promptly responded with "donuts and weed!" The interview took a whimsical turn as the question shifted to whether she could fashion a bong from an old, stale donut. To the interviewer's amusement, Latrice answered in the affirmative and even provided instructions on how to craft a makeshift bong from a lackluster donut.

A drag queen, a cannabis enthusiast, and a MacGyver of bongs? What's not to love!

Laganja Estranga

All hail the original Weed Queen, Laganja Estranja! Laganja is renowned for her stint on RuPaul's Drag Race's sixth season, wears multiple hats as a cannabis advocate and influencer. In 2015, she made history as the first LGBTQ+ cannabis advocate to grace the cover of a cannabis magazine.

In 2023, she joined forces with Trixie Mattel's Trixie Cosmetics to launch the "ExtravaGANJA Collection," a 420-themed makeup line. But Laganja's cannabis journey goes beyond cosmetics; she's venturing into the cannabis industry with her lifestyle brand. This venture includes a cannabis-themed clothing line and a water pipe collection created in collaboration with Empire GlassWorks.

Laganja's unique blend of high fashion and marijuana aesthetics underscores her core message that weed has virtually unlimited benefits. She's candid about her personal experiences with cannabis, using it to manage anxiety, enhance focus, and alleviate pain.

Notably, she's been an outspoken cannabis legalization advocate, participating in conversations worldwide, from Dublin, Ireland's Trinity College to San Francisco's Impulse Group. Laganja has graced the covers of High Times Magazine and Dope Magazine, marking her as the first LGBTQ+ advocate to achieve such recognition in the cannabis world. Her influence also extends to the music arena, where her "Look At Me" music video, featuring J.Tyler, powerfully addressed the war on drugs.

With a spotlight on her life and the vital role cannabis plays in her journey, Laganja continues to break barriers in cannabis advocacy and inspire change. We can’t help but love and cheer this pioneering queen on. Gawd save the Queen!

image courtesy of LaganjaEstranja.com

Honorable mentions

Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon, an award-winning actress and Broadway pioneer, achieved the distinction of being the first drag artist to grace the Broadway stage. In an interview with Self Magazine, Jinkx, celebrating three-plus years of alcohol sobriety, expressed occasional cannabis use while staunchly advocating for the plant. She also attributes much of her creativity to the wonder plant - it’s certainly paying off with her skyrocketing career!

Kylie Sonique Love

Kylie Sonique Love is the celebrated winner of season six of Drag Race All Stars season 6 and the first trans contestant to take the prize. She openly acknowledges that cannabis plays a vital role in enhancing her creative abilities. Additionally, she has been candid about her increased use of cannabis to help kick her cigarette smoking habit.