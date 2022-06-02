Blaze Missouri Cannabis Showcase Offers Free Entry on Day Two

click to enlarge
Blaze Cannabis Brand Showcase
Everything you've ever wanted to know about Missouri's commercial cannabis scene, all under one roof.
Cheapskates who are interested in attending this weekend's Blaze Cannabis Brand Showcase but who are not
interested in paying for the pleasure are in luck, as organizers have now announced that a portion of the event's festivities will be free of charge to attend.
The cannabis showcase is converging on Union Station this Friday and Saturday, highlighting many of the brands and products now available in dispensaries across Missouri and offering workshops and a speaker series for your further weed education. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Friday, with tickets ranging from $50 to $300.
But for those for whom two solid days immersed in commercial cannabis culture seems like overkill, free passes have now been released for day two of the event, and grant access to the exposition floor and all the patient workshops and speakers.
According to its organizers, Blaze "aims to help bridge the gap between the cannabis industry and patient consumers." Much of day two's programming is specifically geared toward those who purchase weed, rather than those who sell it, with workshops covering topics such as making your own edibles, making topicals and an Ask-A-Nurse session where curious consumers can ask medical professionals about cannabis' medicinal properties.
The weekend's lineup also includes cooking demonstrations by celebrity weed chefs and glass-blowing artists plying their trade on site. The event wraps up Saturday night with an award show and a party on the expo floor that are both also free to attend.
Chefs Chris Martin, Derek Upton and Mike Delao will hold cooking demonstrations at the event.
A slew of Missouri cannabis brands will be on hand to show off their wares, including familiar names such as Illicit, Flora Farms, Sinse, Clovr, Swade and many more.
Now, we know what you're thinking: How is it that they can put a ton of weed products on display at an expo in a large downtown venue? The answer is that there will not actually be any cannabis on site (well, not officially anyway, though we suspect if you grabbed most attendees by the ankles and shook 'em upside down you might find something). Instead, the brands on hand will be displaying non-dosed samples and mock examples of their products, wrapped in the same packaging you'd find at a local dispensary.
You must be 18 years old or older to attend the event. For more information, including the weekend's schedule and ticketing information (just in case you do want to plunk down some cash), visit blazemissouri.com
