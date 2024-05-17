Cannabis Nets Missouri Veterans Another $5M

Today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced it had transferred $15,229,302 of adult-use revenue to various agencies. Of that, a bit over $5 million went to the Missouri Veterans Commission to be used for health care and other services, $5 million went to the Missouri State Public Defender for low-income Missourians and $5 to a grant program for drug-addiction treatment.
“It is so rewarding to see the impact of this voter-approved program on organizations that provide vital services to Missourians. We look forward to watching this impact grow and are grateful to be a part of it,” said Amy Moore, director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation with DHSS, in a statement.
The funds come from the state's 6 percent tax on recreational marijuana. In 2023, the state reported it had contributed $13.2 million to the Missouri Veterans’ Health and Care Fund and $18 million to the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed