Cannabis Nets Missouri Veterans Another $5M

The legalization of adult-use cannabis in Missouri continues to be more than just fun, or pain relief, for the state's smokers. It's also meant serious bucks for the state's veterans and other beneficiaries of the constitutional amendment that legalized weed.Today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced it had transferred $15,229,302 of adult-use revenue to various agencies. Of that, a bit over $5 million went to the Missouri Veterans Commission to be used for health care and other services, $5 million went to the Missouri State Public Defender for low-income Missourians and $5 to a grant program for drug-addiction treatment.“It is so rewarding to see the impact of this voter-approved program on organizations that provide vital services to Missourians. We look forward to watching this impact grow and are grateful to be a part of it,” said Amy Moore, director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation with DHSS, in a statement.The funds come from the state's 6 percent tax on recreational marijuana. In 2023, the state reported it had contributed $13.2 million to the Missouri Veterans’ Health and Care Fund and $18 million to the Missouri Veterans Commission.