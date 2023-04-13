Celebrate 4/20 on Cherokee Street at the Cannabis Crawl

click to enlarge
BRADEN MCMAKIN
Head to Cherokee Street for a cannabis-friendly crawl.
In 2015 and 2016, Brennan England, now owner of the cannabis consumption venue Cola Lounge, organized Crawl for Cannabis, an advocacy event aimed at legalizing marijuana in Missouri. Now that weed is legal, he's revamping the event into The Green Light District: A Cannabis Crawl
.
Inspired by the original crawl, this event will take place from Thursday, April 20, to Saturday, April 22, along Cherokee Street and feature live music, dispensary bus tours, paint classes, drag shows, product demos and more.
If you want to check it out, head over to event hi
for a ticket. The crawl itself costs $10 for a three-day pass and includes discounts at participating vendors along Cherokee Street and a chance to win giveaways and participate in a scavenger hunt.
From there, you can buy tickets to individual events like a Puff Pass 'n' Paint class, a ballroom dance class (that's cannabis friendly), a comedy showcase and yoga classes. If the a la carte is adding up to more than $75, you can spring for a 3 Day VIP "High Rollin" pass for $75. It includes general admission, an event T-shirt and access to the comedy show, the drag show, one dance class and one yoga class.
For a complete schedule, visit the event website.
England hopes that Cherokee Street will become known as the Green Light District and a tourism hub for cannabis in St. Louis.
England wrote in an email about the event: "Our mission with this event is to celebrate the plant and its people while also informing them on ways to make an impact."
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter