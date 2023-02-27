Delmar Loop To Hold First Ever 420 Fest in April

The event will feature live music and tie-dye demonstrations

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 9:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Loop recently hosted the Loop Ice Carnival, seen here, and will host the inaugural 420 Fest in April.
Reuben Hemmer
The Loop recently hosted the Loop Ice Carnival, seen here, and will host the inaugural 420 Fest in April.

The Loop will be hopping on Saturday, April 22, because it is not only Record Store Day, but Sunshine Daydream and Emporium Smoke Shop have teamed up to bring the street its first ever 420 Fest.

Despite being cannabis inspired, the event will be fairly family friendly and is more about the culture of marijuana than about selling actual reefer. (And you know how we feel about that.)

Related
Stoner guys throws the "hang loose" sign.

As Missouri Legalizes Weed, It's Time We Criminalize Weed Culture: Recreational marijuana will soon be legal. Cut the hippie shit


Jake's Leg, a Grateful Dead-inspired cover band, will perform live, and there will be tie-dying and glass-blowing demonstrations, as well as street vendors selling jewelry, crafts, candles, crystals and more.

The only event announced so far that is directly related to cannabis is an infusion demonstration with Chef Roilty, the Coloradan behind Dine with Roilty, which offers catered, marijuana-infused dinners and classes on cooking with cannabis. Here he'll be showing how to infuse food with cannabis.

In addition to 420 Fest, Vintage Vinyl will be hosting a live concert outside of its store for Record Store Day. Pop into the store to get some vinyl and maybe grab a deal or special new release.

420 Fest is Saturday, April 22. Check the website for times and further details.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Teen Cannabis Use Continues to Decline, According To Study

By Steve Neavling

Cannabis use among teenagers hit at least a 10-year low.

RFT Asks a Dispensary Owner How the Adult-Use Rollout Really Went

John Mueller, owner of Greenlight dispensaries.

Review: Vertical Cannabis' Wild OG Packs a Punch

By Graham Toker

Vertical Cannabis' Wild OG.

Missouri Adults Could Buy Legal Weed as Soon as Tomorrow

By Jaime Lees

Almost time to park it, Missouri

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: Vertical Cannabis' Wild OG Packs a Punch

By Graham Toker

Vertical Cannabis' Wild OG.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us