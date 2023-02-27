Delmar Loop To Hold First Ever 420 Fest in April

The Loop will be hopping on Saturday, April 22, because it is not only Record Store Day, but Sunshine Daydream and Emporium Smoke Shop have teamed up to bring the street its first ever 420 Fest.
Despite being cannabis inspired, the event will be fairly family friendly and is more about the culture of marijuana than about selling actual reefer. (And you know how we feel about that.)
Jake's Leg, a Grateful Dead-inspired cover band, will perform live, and there will be tie-dying and glass-blowing demonstrations, as well as street vendors selling jewelry, crafts, candles, crystals and more.
The only event announced so far that is directly related to cannabis is an infusion demonstration with Chef Roilty, the Coloradan behind Dine with Roilty, which offers catered, marijuana-infused dinners and classes on cooking with cannabis. Here he'll be showing how to infuse food with cannabis.
In addition to 420 Fest, Vintage Vinyl will be hosting a live concert outside of its store for Record Store Day. Pop into the store to get some vinyl and maybe grab a deal or special new release.
420 Fest is Saturday, April 22. Check the website for times and further details.
