Explore the best places to buy magic mushrooms online with our top 5 picks.

click to enlarge Unlock the potential of magic mushrooms with these top online products for therapeutic benefits.

Hello, magic mushrooms. Welcome to the public consciousness.

Thanks to growing awareness of the therapeutic perks of psychoactive mushrooms, buyers have more access than ever before to these fantastic fungi.

To help you find high-quality, effective, and legal shrooms, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best places to buy magic mushrooms online.

Summary of the Best Places To Buy Magic Mushrooms Online

Psilocybin Mushrooms vs. Magic Mushrooms

The mushroom family includes about 14,000 known species, ranging from poisonous mushrooms to the fresh ones on our pizza and other foods.

‘Magic mushrooms’ usually refer to the illicit, dried mushrooms you might see passed around at a concert. One of many types of poisonous mushrooms, they’re ingested orally—usually eaten directly, mixed in with other foods, or brewed and consumed in the form of tea—and contain psilocybin, a Schedule I controlled substance.

Psilocybin use causes the trip (i.e., physical effects and hallucinations) often associated with magic mushrooms. But not all magic mushrooms are psilocybin mushrooms. There are other alkaloids in some mushroom species that offer a mind-and-body trip without breaking the law.

Alkaloids from these different types of magic mushrooms are used to make mind-altering products that are psilocybin-free and sold legally in many states.





Best Places To Buy Magic Mushrooms Online

1. Best Overall: Diet Smoke Blue Bloomers



Diet Smoke Blue Bloomers are a great way to escape reality for a bit. In addition to Amanita muscaria extract, they’re loaded with delta 8 THC and a pinch of delta 9. We chose them as our top pick for their mood-boosting, anti-inflammatory effects, which make them ideal for relaxation and pain relief. Plus, they’re vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and low in sugar to cater to a range of dietary needs.

Pros:

Discreet packaging

Sweet-tart blueberry flavor

Includes D8 and D9 THC for enhanced effects

Cons:

THC may cause positive drug test

Details:

Size: 10 gummies per pack

Strength: 10 mg Amanita muscaria extract, 10 mg D9 THC, and 25 mg D8 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Tart Blueberry

Learn more about Diet Smoke Blue Bloomers today!





2. Best for Microdosing: TRĒ House Sour Apple Magic Mushroom Gummies

Featuring an effective but mild dose of a proprietary mushroom blend, TRĒ House's Sour Apple Magic Mushroom Gummies are a great pick for beginners and microdosers. Known for its top-notch cannabis products, this brand puts the same effort and dedication into producing its magic mushroom gummies. Each chewy treat is free from psilocybin and USA-made. These gummies are also federally legal and backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Pros:

All-natural, vegan ingredients

Easy access to lab results on website

USA-made

Cons:

Shipping unavailable in some states

Specs:

Size: 15 gummies per pack

Strength: Mushroom concentration not listed; no THC or CBD

Flavor(s): Sour Green Apple

Learn more about TRĒ House Sour Apple Magic Mushroom Gummies today!





3. Best for Productivity: Koi MusciMind Gummies

If you're looking for a boost of tranquil energy that makes you feel creative and pleasant, check out Koi's MusciMind Gummies. They contain a nootropic mushroom blend and muscimol and are perfect for daytime use. Their highly bioavailable formula is designed to be ingested orally, meaning you should feel the effects soon after consumption.

Pros:

Comes in a child-resistant, resealable package

High-bioavailability formula

Multiple flavor options

Cons:

Contains artificial coloring

Specs:

Size: 10 gummies per bag

Strength: 30 mg nootropic mushroom blend and 2.5 mg muscimol per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry Cotton Candy, Grape Lemonade, Peach Razz

Learn more about Koi MusciMind Gummies today!





4. Most Potent: Elevate Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

You’re in for a wild trip with Elevate's Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies. Crafted with Amanita muscaria and muscimol, these edibles deliver a double dose of psychedelic goodness in every bite. They’re tested by third-party labs, so you can have confidence in their safety and efficacy and enjoy a break from reality without worrying about lead, toxins, or pesticides. Thanks to their pre-measured doses of mushrooms and extracts, they're discreet, delicious, and convenient.

Pros:

Cruelty-free and vegan

Third-party lab-tested

Covered by a 30-day guarantee

Cons:

No additional flavors

Specs:

Size: 5 gummies per bag

Strength: 500 mg Amanita muscaria extract and 5 mg muscimol per gummy

Flavor(s): Peach Lemonade

Learn more about Elevate Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies today!





5. Best Value: Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies

Using magic mushrooms regularly can get pricey. If you want the best value for money, we recommend Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies. The brand offers discounts on bulk quantities and subscription-based orders. Plus, it shares coupon codes on its website, and its Rewards Program lets you accumulate savings toward future purchases. These gummies deliver hallucinations and trippy mind-and-body effects without breaking the bank.

Pros:

No artificial colors or flavors

USA-made and federally legal

Natural, vegan ingredients

Cons:

May have an aftertaste

Specs:

Size: 5 gummies per bag

Strength: 500 mg Amanita muscaria and 5 mg muscimol per gummy

Flavor(s): Not listed

Learn more about Cheef Botanicals Amanita Muscaria Gummies today!





How We Found the Best Places To Buy Magic Mushrooms Online

We did our research and considered the following factors to determine which products would be granted a place on our list:

Ingredient Quality

We avoided fillers and additives, opting instead for products made with natural, plant-based ingredients.

Lab Testing

The magic mushrooms above have undergone third-party lab testing to confirm their potency and ensure they’re free from lead and other toxins.

Brand Reputation

The products above all come from established brands with positive associations and certifications in the natural wellness arena.

FAQ

Are magic mushrooms legal?

Although it’s legal in some countries, psilocybin is an illegal Schedule I drug in the USA. While psilocybin use is illegal, Amanita muscaria mushrooms and their derivatives are legal according to federal law. These shrooms produce similar effects to psilocybin without the legal considerations.

States aren’t always on the same page, so it’s important to check your local regulations before buying magic mushroom products like Amanita muscaria gummies.

Do magic mushrooms have side effects?

As with any kind of substance use, adverse effects can occur when taking magic mushrooms; these risks are greater with a high dose. Side effects range from muscle weakness and nausea to death in extreme circumstances.

For your safety, use magic mushrooms responsibly and in the presence of a trusted person who can watch out for dangerous signs and contact emergency services if needed.

The mental and physical effects of magic mushrooms can vary among users. Always start with a low dose and wait to see how your body reacts. Avoid psilocybin mushrooms, as they’re illegal, and a high dose can cause side effects—for example, muscle weakness, nausea, and compromised coordination—or even death.

Conclusion

Thanks to increased public interest in magic mushrooms, access to and availability of these phenomenal fungi are at an all-time high (pun intended). You can even buy magic mushroom spores to grow and study your own mushrooms. However, before buying magic mushrooms or any psychoactive substances, it’s essential to do your research and ensure you’re buying from a reputable brand. Whether you’re beginning or continuing your journey, the shrooms mentioned above are some of the best choices out there.