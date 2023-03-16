Get High and Have a Laugh in St. Louis This St. Patrick's Day

click to enlarge
If your legal drug of choice is weed instead of drinking, St. Patrick's Day might feel like a celebration you can sit out. St. Patrick did a lot of stuff, but he did not invent green beer, though you'd think he had with how it's imbibed on his holiday.
This St. Patrick's Day, check out something else green at St. Louis Cannabis Club's Best Medicine Comedy and Cannabis.
The cannabis-friendly event won't be a place to purchase, but you can bring cannabis to smoke or eat, share or trade. In addition, there will be food from Rooted Buds and comedy from Cori Stewart, Ronni Jay, Chad Wallace, Ellie Kirchhoefer and Matt Barnes.
The event is 21 and up and tickets are $20. You can buy them here.
The event starts at 8 p.m., doors at 7 and will be held at Empire Hall (3407 California Avenue)
