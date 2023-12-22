Good Day Farm's Exotics Deliver What You Need, Mostly

click to enlarge Graham Toker If you toke up on Tire Fire, with its cerebral and body effects, keep moving if you're going to move.

Oftentimes when choosing what weed to hunt down to review, it's a matter of cruising on some shop menus then picking something that you'd think consumers would like to try. But this time, the weed selected me.

My editor passed along an email from Good Day Farm touting its new lineup of exotic weed coming to Missouri. I hadn't had any of its products before, so they would be a new-to-me experience. Although I'd heard rumblings about the company's quality before, I wanted to give its product a clear shot before digging into the online fervor. Besides, I had two friends who had casually mentioned enjoying its products. That was good enough, I decided, and headed out to get some Good Day Farm flower.

I strolled into the Loop location of Good Day Farm (6662 Delmar Boulevard, 314-530-7931, gooddayfarmdispensary.com), in the former Jane Dispensary, where covered windows reach to the lobby's high ceiling. After the ID song and dance, I went to the back. There was a long bar full of products, an additional glass box of products opposite the bar and ropes for a line of people floating in between. My budtender walked right up, and we started figuring out what to get. I got cut off pretty fast to get pitched on a $50 quarter ounce of popcorn buds from another grower, which I declined, saying I wanted to try Good Day Farm's product. The budtender grabbed four different strains and put them on the countertop. Some of the names looked familiar from Good Day Farm's PR email, but the budtender steered me toward the Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, a name new to me. "I'm a big fan of this one, man," they said. "It smokes really smooth." Who am I to argue? The purchase also included a one-gram preroll at the low, low cost of a penny. The budtender said something, and I said yes, not exactly sure what preroll got selected. After the discount for being a first-time customer, the preroll discount and getting charged the rec tax even though I presented my medical marijuana card, the total for the 3.5 grams of flower and the 1 gram preroll came to $53.

As the name clearly states, the flower is a cross between Banana Cream Cake and newcomer Jealousy, a 2022 Leafly Strain of the Year. The genetic makeup has a lot of sweeter-leaning cultivars from the Jealousy side (Sherbert Bx1 crossed with Gelato 41) that dominate the more gassy, funky side from the Banana Cream Cake (Wedding Cake crossed with Monkey Banana). The color is not prominently light green, dark green or purple. It reminded me of the sepia tone used to denote that, yes, the film/TV show is taking place in the past.

I rolled the first two joints to accompany dog walks. I wasn't messing around with the size of these joints, so I broke out the Handwraps King Sized rice papers. There wasn't much of an oil ring forming on either as I meandered around my neighborhood. The inhale and exhale was fairly smooth, and I don't recall coughing very much. For me, there wasn't an overwhelming taste profile other than sweet. This isn't a bad thing, but it isn't a multi-noted terp bomb. It's also a very balanced high. Overall, it had a very clear cerebral effect that didn't bog down conversations with a medium body high that didn't feel like a heavy backpack weighing me down. I can definitely recommend it for walking your dog, but this would also be a good weed to do any activity, such as a concert, perusing a museum or a social situation, because of the clear head high.

I ventured to the preroll on a chilly weekday afternoon after work. Turns out it was called Tire Fire, a cross between Dosidos and Hi-Octane. I was excited that it was a full-gram preroll. The packaging was very nice overall, and the preroll was packed very well. I had a nice, even smoke all the way down the preroll joint without canoeing. I saw tar as a flavor note for this flower online, which I don't feel is accurate. The Tire Fire for me has more earthy, herby and slightly gassy tones, like a patch of grass on the outskirts of a gas station. Its cerebral and body effects were more elevated than the balanced Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, and I sat down on the couch after smoking this joint and had some slight couch lock, so tread carefully if you need to be able to function. I was able to make it off the couch to take my dog on a walk and didn't zonk out. From my experience, a weed strain like this will be very dependent on your activity, so if you need to do something with the Tire Fire, keep moving if you gotta move. Otherwise, you could easily faceplant.

On a rainy afternoon, I circled back on the Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy jar to find two lonely nuggets left. I rolled them up, and I had something new happen: I got a massive case of the munchies. Unfortunately, there were no snacks around the house, so I ordered a pizza. As the chain delivery pepperoni pizza hit my lips, there was definitely a sense of understanding. Good Day Farm's product hit just like a big chain delivery pizza. It has its place in the ecosystem: Despite not being the best, it fills a need.