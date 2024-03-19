Hello Juice & Smoothies Teams with Swade for THC-Infused Happy Hour

Looking for a mellow evening happy hour, perhaps something cannabis-related? (Yeah, us too.) Swing by Hello Juice & Smoothies(1000 South Newstead Avenue) this Thursday, March 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for their Chill Happy Hour.

The pop-up event, in partnership with Swade Dispensary, will be offering THC-infused, non-alcoholic cocktails using Hello Juice's Jake — a flavorful citrus blast made with blood orange, mango, dragonfruit, pineapple and lime — and Eve — which consists of cranberry, orange, apple, star anise and cinnamon — offerings. Guests will have the option to use cannabis-infused juice or regular juice in their mocktail.

In addition to the infused beverages, guests can also enjoy Hello Eats small bites and an educational presentation on tinctures and how to infuse drinks at home. There will also be complementary infused mocktails available, with a limit of two per person — who doesn't love free drinks?

Tickets for the Chill Happy Hour are $30, and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website. To learn more about Hello Chill, visit Hello Juice’s website.

[email protected]