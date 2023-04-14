Hello Juice To Launch CBD Shots at 4/20 Pop-Up at Swade Dispensary

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Each shot contains 25 milligrams of CBD.

The benefits of CBD were clear to Hello Juice co-owner Jon Maness. A long-distance runner and CrossFit enthusiast in his 40s, he noticed that he was reaching for the pain pill bottle more often than he would like. Then he got a recommendation to try out cannabidiol, more often known by its shortened name, CBD.

This proved to be a revelation for Maness.

“It's absolutely phenomenal for me with inflammation and then post-workout soreness and then sleep,” he says. “There's absolutely nothing wrong with ibuprofen, but I was looking for something that was a little more natural and a little more in line with what I do.”

Next week, Maness will be bringing his version of the wellness product to St. Louisans. On 4/20, Hello Juice and Swade are partnering for Hello Swade, a line of juice shots each infused with 25 milligrams of Beleaf Life’s CBD oil. The two will launch the shots with a pop-up at Swade Grove Dispensary (4108 Manchester Avenue) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

But after the highest day of the year, Hello Juice will still carry the shots and stock Beleaf’s CBD oil, which can be added to any existing product.

There will be three juice shots in the line:



The “Yo-Yo” for Energy includes beets, pineapple, ginger, lemon, guarana and 25 mg of CBD. Maness says that guarana gives energy in a way that’s similar to coffee but metabolized differently.

The “Rescue Me” For Calming includes 25 mg of CBD, pineapple, and calming and restorative ingredients such as lavender, lemon and black pepper. This one was an idea that flowed from Swade and is at the crossroads of science and home remedy.

The “Anti-Inflammatory” includes 25 mg of CBD, carrots, pineapple ginger and turmeric. Maness says pairing CBD with the natural anti-inflammatory turmeric was a no brainer.

Having the wellness-focused CBD line is a natural fit for Hello Juice, Maness says.

“It’s a really good fit businesswise, and it aligns with our values,” he says. “What we do is clean and made right, and it's all about respecting the fruits and vegetables and plants.”

