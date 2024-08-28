click to enlarge Will Floridians vote to legalize recreational weed this Nov?

In good news for legal cannabis reform, Florida residents are looking at possible recreational marijuana legalization in the upcoming election this November.

If passed, Amendment 3 will permit “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

As for the need-to-know details, Amendment 3 would allow adults over 21 to possess up to three ounces of recreational (non-medical) marijuana, with five grams maximum in the form of concentrate.

Furthermore, recreational marijuana would be commercially available through dispensaries with no need for a medical marijuana card, which is currently needed to buy weed legally in Florida. The state also would not have the power to restrict THC content in recreational marijuana sold legally in dispensaries, should the amendment to the state constitution go through.

To be passed into law, Amendment 3 has to be approved by a supermajority of 60% or more voters in a statewide ballot. But Florida cannabis users will need to hold their horses, as the new legislation would reportedly not take effect until six months after the election in November.

Specific details, such as how much weed you would be able to purchase at one time, remain unknown at this time. These nuances may complicate the potential enforcement of Amendment 3 and are still a long way from resolution. As such, opponents of any possible restrictions therein, like commercial marijuana brands, could theoretically take the state to court to dispute anything they might consider unfair.



Medical marijuana has been on the books in Florida since the passing of Amendment 2 in 2016, specifically for residents diagnosed with one of the requisite conditions, including cancer, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).



By and large, it appears Florida residents support legalizing recreational marijuana in their state, arguing it will save time and money in the criminal justice system and deter gang violence related to illicit weed dealing.

However, Amendment 3 is not without its prominent critics. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously expressed concern that legalizing recreational marijuana would lead to unsavory, pervasive smells in public places, negatively affecting quality of life.

If Amendment 3 passes this November, Florida will become the 25th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Floridian cannabis enthusiasts will have to wait until then to officially make their voices heard, and perhaps, change the course of history.