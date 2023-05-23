Honeybee's Chocolate Bar Is an Edible Fit for Any Chocolate Snob

click to enlarge COURTESY PROPER BRANDS The Honeybee Pretzel + Peanut chocolate bar is an upscale edible.

One issue with edibles — other than forgetting you took one before it even kicks in — is that they're often in the form of a bingeable treat. Nobody ever eats just one gummy bear or half a cake pop. Yet that's the level of restraint sometimes needed to make sure you don't get so high you call the emergency department.



Most edibles are in food form (though there are some pills), and most are a type of candy. In the candy world, there are basically two options, chocolate and chewy fruity. As a youngster, I was always firmly in team chewy fruity (Mike & Ike, Starburst, Skittles, Haribo). I'd occasionally foray into chocolate for those vaguely shaped pumpkins or Christmas trees Reese's put out every holiday.

This changed after I spent time overseas in a chocolate producing region of the world (Switzerland). I became a chocolate snob — one of those insufferable people who complains about American chocolate and only eats Lindt and the high-end stuff. (While also eating Red Dye No. 2 and Yellow Dye No. 7 in my chewy fruity candy, which I did not abandon.)

The upshot is, I have a positive but restrained relationship with chocolate. I have a very bingeable relationship with chewy fruity stuff. So the idea of getting a THC-infused Honeybee's chocolate bar appealed to me on several levels. First, I figured I wouldn't overindulge and see God like I did once with Camino edibles, which are so tasty I ate five in one sitting. And the chocolatiers making the treat are from Bissinger's, so I could assuage my chocolate snobbery.

I bought the Honeybee's Peanut + Pretzel chocolate bar at Swade Dispensary for $34. The bar contained 100 milligrams of THC and was marked off into 10-milligram squares and 5-milligram triangles that were easy to break and dose. In addition to offering other flavors, Honeybee's also offers bars that are infused with 300 milligrams of THC (including one in this flavor) that are a bit more expensive. I am a low and slow kind of person though, so I stuck with the 100-milligram bar.

When I got home, I popped a triangle in my mouth and let it melt over my tongue. It tasted a bit weedy and chocolaty. I got perhaps a single note of pretzel and peanut. That particular triangle didn't have any crunch.

It went kind of fast, and I was eyeballing the bar for a few minutes before I decided to eat another (and final) piece. This time, the crunch from the pretzel was there, complimenting the soft milk chocolate with a hint of cannabis. Yeah, that was some good chocolate.

My snobbishness thus appeased, I waited for the effects to kick in. When my own random thoughts started making me crack up, I remembered I had taken an edible about an hour ago and relaxed into a mild high. I watched some TV and then passed out and got a good night's sleep.

I tried the edible again with just a 5-milligram dose and found that I woke up in the middle of the night. Overall, its best and highest use wasn't as a sleep aid. (Which, real talk, is what I tend to use all my edibles for, despite any budtender's advisement.)

Instead, the best way to use this is when you're going to hang out in a park with friends for the afternoon and you want to relax on a blanket in the sun. Another good time was had when I stretched out in front of the TV with a guy friend watching Seinfeld on Netflix.

The only issue you might have is with restraint. Even this chocolate snob would sneak in a third piece from time to time. And when I shared it with friends, no one stopped at just one 5-milligram triangle.

But even if you aren't the best with restraint, the high from Honeybee's Peanut + Pretzel chocolate bar is mild enough you can get away with an extra piece, just this once.