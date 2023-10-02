Honeybee’s Infused PB&J Bar Hits — But Lacks One Key Ingredient

click to enlarge Mary Jane Baker Reese's could never.

I was that kid. The kid who would eat PB&J sandwiches for lunch every day in elementary school. My parents would do what they could to spice up my diet, but the only variance I'd allow was the occasional banana stuffed into my sandwich of choice. My grandma would even try to scare me by saying peanuts would start growing out of my ears if I didn't stop eating so much peanut butter.



I eventually grew out of this phase. My love for a good PB&J sandwich never totally faded, however. So I was excited when Proper Brands announced its chef-created line of edibles, Honeybee Edibles, was debuting an infused peanut butter and jelly chocolate bar.

Honeybee Edibles comes from the mind of Director of Culinary Dave Owens. The chef spent more than a decade as the chief chocolatier and vice president of taste at Bissinger's before joining Proper's team. The man knows his stuff. And if the peanut butter and jelly chocolate bar was anywhere near as good as Honeybee's gumdrops, it was bound to be as delicious as it was effective.

The bar is available in different potencies, from 100 milligrams of THC to 300 milligrams of THC per bar. When I went to a dispensary a few weeks after the PB&J bar's launch, a Proper Cannabis budtender, informed me that dispensary only had medium potency, 125 milligrams of THC per bar. So that's what I went with. It cost $35.

Proper sent me away with my treat in a thick, black bag; it felt hefty, the bar inside weighing a pound or so. Its box was white, red and gold. Unboxing the PB&J bar felt like Christmas. I truly felt like a little kid unwrapping a gift as I eagerly peeled away a stubborn sticker on the package to get to the good stuff inside.

Once open, I found 10 individually cut squares that were stored in a plastic container. Even with the plastic intact, the scent of peanut butter and something sweet wafted through.

It was 9 p.m. at this point, and I just wanted a quick way to fall asleep before work the next day. In Owens' honor, I whipped out a chef's knife and cut one of the bars in half. The cross-section showed a generous layer of peanut butter about a quarter of an inch thick — but, to my horror, no jelly. But the chocolate-to-peanut-butter ratio seemed ideal, slightly more than that of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Down the hatch, the chocolate was extremely velvety and melted quickly. It was sweet but didn't have the overly saccharine taste that some chocolate edibles can have. The salty creaminess of the peanut butter provided the perfect contrast. If it wasn't for the potency of each square, 12.5 milligrams, I would have happily eaten the whole thing and then some.

A soft high settled over me like a warm blanket about an hour later. I drifted off to sleep, with plans to try a whole piece at another time.

A few days later, a friend and I decided to do it right. We gathered our favorite munchies from Schnucks, rented The Da Vinci Code (in retrospect, a terrible movie to watch whilst stoned) and set off for a night of weed and peanut butter bliss.

My friend was as disappointed with the lack of jelly as I. We looked at the packaging, only to learn that the quintessential fruit flavor of a PB&J was supposed to be supplied by strawberry jelly-infused milk chocolate. The taste, according to the ingredients listed on the back of the box, came from freeze-dried strawberry powder. I had looked forward to Owens' jelly, especially since Honeybee's gumdrops are made from "the most flavorful real fruit purees from around the globe," according to its website, and I had hoped to see something of that in this bar's jelly.

Even so, the "jelly" taste was pleasant and brought back flashbacks of drinking strawberry milk from cardboard cartons as a kid. Both strawberry and peanut butter tastes lingered in my mouth, so the essence of a PB&J was there. Neither I nor my friend detected any weed flavor.

Overall, Honeybee's Peanut Butter and Jelly Chocolate Bar brought a nice, consistent high. It could've just been the dosage or the company, but I felt calm and content. My friend, on the other hand, was on the floor for two hours uttering "time is bullshit" and "that's so fucking funny" when no one was saying a word. So as with any edible, know your dosage. And resist the urge to eat more. Because with this bar, you'll want to gobble down the whole thing.