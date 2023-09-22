Inside Missouri's First-Of-Its-Kind Hash Hole Preroll

click to enlarge Aaron Childs As the rosin melts in the joint, it creates a void in the flower. This effect gives the hash hole its doughnut nickname, and it’s a mesmerizing experience.

In my previous review, I delved into the intricate world of hash rosin and my first encounter with a "doughnut" joint, also known as a "hash hole" or, in other words, hash rosin rolled into flower and then into a joint, which first gained popularity on Instagram. So I was thrilled to come across a premade version, a product that is truly unique in the Missouri cannabis market: the Tropicana Cookies x Mimosa hash hole by VIBE Cannabis.



Its existence is a testament to the dynamic cannabis market in Missouri, and demonstrates the reverence VIBE holds for cannabis culture. Most pre-rolled joints or "prerolls," as they're more commonly referred to at dispensaries, are essentially pre-stuffed. Most companies will start with putting cones into their rolling machines and then having the machine stuff each joint with flower. VIBE's hash hole is not only the first of its kind to hit the market, but also one of the first hand-rolled joint sold at a Missouri dispensary.

Jonathan Milo, CEO and founder of VIBE Cannabis, says the company had wanted to produce a hash hole for a while.

"We didn't want to rush them, since this product type is viewed as the highest-tiered preroll available," he says. "Each preroll requires the highest-quality inputs of flower, live rosin, rolling paper and tip, which are all individually hand-rolled by a passionate artisan. Every patient who has a chance to smoke one should feel like VIBE made it specifically for them, because we did."

The artisan Milo is referring to is Adam Wideman (on Instagram @ShamanRolls), the man behind these rolls. Wideman's past includes a stint as a correctional officer, but his current prominence in the cannabis sector eclipses that chapter, and the pride he takes in his work is palpable. He explains that he finds beauty in the process of rolling joints, which also serves as a form of therapy for him.

His journey into rolling began two years ago when he was inspired by a distinct roll style on Instagram. His training ground was his fiancée's rotary cutting mat, where he spent innumerable hours honing his skill. Initially, he used his knack for sourcing premium flower and rosin to help friends. Before long, people were seeking his expertise, even commissioning him. In summer 2022, Wideman joined VIBE as a trimmer, soon finding himself second-in-command in the curing room and then ascended to infused joint manager. With Wideman's passions for rolling and artisanal prowess and VIBE's high-quality products, the stars aligned perfectly.

"After Adam showed me his passion and craftsmanship, I felt like we had our last important part of the equation," Milo says. "He puts his heart into each one he touches."

From the Kind Goods dispensary, I picked up a hash hole filled with Tropicana Cookies flower with Mimosa rosin for $48 with the medical discount.

Not only did this impeccably rolled joint burn slow and even, but the combination of Tropicana Cookies and Mimosa created an amazing tropical fruity flavor that brought back memories of sipping strawberry-orange daiquiris on vacation in Cancun. Even when the rosin portion started melting, the smoke was very smooth, which made for a pleasant experience. A few drags in, the rosin began its molten dance with the ember, crafting a central void in the flower. This phenomenon creates the doughnut effect, and it's almost mesmerizing to look at the ash and see the ember lit through the hole. If you've never smoked a hash hole and are a fan of rolling up, it's worth trying for the visuals alone.

For those curious about lineage, Tropicana Cookies stems from a crossbreed of Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie strains. Mimosa, another hybrid, is born from Purple Punch and Clementine. The combination of these strains provides a high that is euphoric and invigorating, eventually enveloping you with profound body relaxation. I realized halfway through the joint that its rich experience would be best for group enjoyment. Next time I have one of these beauties, I plan on sharing it with a few friends at a special occasion.

Overall, the Tropicana Cookies x Mimosa hash hole transcends standard cannabis consumption — it's a truly unique experience. The importance of such innovative products isn't solely in the components but also in the passion and commitment behind them.

With artisans like Wideman and visionaries like Milo, the Missouri cannabis arena is undeniably blessed. The hash hole exemplifies cannabis artistry at its finest.



