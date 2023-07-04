Jokerz Candy Is a Hybrid Strain That Delivers on Effect and Jar Appeal

click to enlarge Ace Globs Jokerz Candy has a sweet grape scent along with undertones of gas and pine.

After being very impressed with Vivid's Biscotti Gelato and their Gummiez strain, I was excited to try one of Vivid's recent releases: Jokerz Candy. A vibrant image of the strain, posted on Vivid's social media, immediately caught my attention. With its neon-green and purple hues combined with lively orange hairs, it bore a striking resemblance to Jack Nicholson's portrayal of the Joker in Batman. The visual allure and very cool strain name sold me, but these were not the sole reasons for my enthusiasm.

The real draw is the strain's genetic lineage. Jokerz Candy is a product of cross-breeding between the sativa-dominant Gummiez and the indica-dominant Grape Gas. I often turn to Gummiez as a daytime smoke to relieve stress when I also want to maintain alertness. Jokerz Candy's genetic mix promises a "best of both worlds" experience, which — combined with the fact I already admired one of Jokerz Candy's parent strains — assured me before I even cracked the jar open that this would be a standout.

I bought the strain at the new Proper Cannabis in Bridgeton. After taxes, the eighth cost just over $50, typical for Vivid strains. Despite its higher price point, Vivid's offerings always seem to justify the cost with their quality, diverse selection and meticulous cultivation process.

The disappointment of purchasing an eighth only to find popcorn-sized nuggets is a familiar one for cannabis enthusiasts. I generally don't mind since it's all destined to be ground up or broken down, but it's still a nice surprise to find a sizable, attractive cola bud every once in a while. Every Vivid eighth I've purchased has included at least one such impressive specimen, if not two or three decently sized buds. This is appreciated by any cannabis user when spending that much on an eighth, although nice buds should be the norm from top shelf cultivars, and I believe Vivid understands this.

Jokerz Candy offers an enticing and unique aroma that reflects its parent strains: a sweet grape scent accompanied by subtle undertones of gas and pine. I tend to love strains that have that diesel gas aroma, but I also love strains that have any type of fruity profile as well. This terpene profile's complexity should appeal to a wide range of palates. The dominant aroma is reminiscent of the Gummiez parent strain, with its piney and herbal-tea scent. The primary terpenes contributing to Jokerz Candy's unique flavor are myrcene, linalool and caryophyllene.

I had the pleasure of sharing a Jokerz Candy joint with a friend and recently licensed cannabis cultivator. I'm a photographer who specializes in cannabis and macro photography, and he wanted some pictures of his hard work. I was able to capture some striking macro shots of his strains while he educated me about his growing process. Even halfway through the joint, we noticed the robust flavor remained, a delightful surprise as taste often diminishes at that point in the journey.

Jokerz Candy embodies the best of both its parent strains, and the resulting hybrid experience is ideal for cannabis users seeking a middle ground between sativa and indica. I experienced a deeply relaxing body high coupled with a focused yet relaxed mindset. I felt creative, talkative and giggly, and even after the high began to fade, I didn't have to deal with the drowsiness some indica strains leave behind. In my opinion, Jokerz Candy is perfect for unwinding while still needing to accomplish tasks or engage socially with friends or family. My friend and I had some good laughs and conversation while photographing and smoking the strain, which has become a new go-to for me.

If you prefer quality over quantity, then this might be a go-to for you, too. The beautiful colors that contribute to its jar appeal, intricate aroma and terpene profile prove once again that Vivid is a brand Missouri can trust when it comes to cultivating high-quality cannabis.



