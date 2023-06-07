Kansas City Royals Partner With CBD Company

The team is only the second Major League Baseball team to form a partnership with a cannabis company. The first was the Chicago Cubs, who partnered with MYND Drinks, a CBD sparking beverage brand.
The MLB also has a league-wide partnership with Charlotte's Web Holdings, another CBD company, according to Marijuana Moment.
The Pure Spectrum partnership includes a named lounge in the Royals' Kauffman Stadium, and the company is sponsoring special days at the stadium, such as the recent Yoga Day. The partnership will focus on "educating fans about [Pure Spectrum's] Endocannabinoid Systems and the potential benefits of CBD for overall wellness," according to a Facebook post.
In a press release, Sarah Tourville, the team's executive vice president and chief commercial & community impact officer said: "The Kansas City Royals are proud to be just the second MLB team to form a partnership with a company like Pure Spectrum. For this organization, this opportunity gives us a chance to support a brand with Kansas City ties and to educate the community on the benefits of CBD."
According to Marijuana Moment, Major League Baseball has a progressive stance on marijuana. In 2019, the league removed marijuana from its list of banned substances and has said players won't get penalized for using cannabis when they aren't working. Players, however, are still not allowed to hold stocks in cannabis companies or be personally sponsored by a cannabis company.
With all of this CBD acceptance in St. Louis, could CBD Kratom possibly get a named lounge in Busch Stadium? The company already named a CBD Kratom Backyard in Arlington, Texas, so it could happen.
