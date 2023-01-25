Legalizing Cannabis Reduces Opioid Perscriptions, Study Shows

Pharmacies in states with legal adult-use marijuana purchase less prescription codeine

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 9:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge States with legal adult-use marijuana can see an up to 37 percent reduction in pharmacy-based codeine sales.
Lindsey Fox/FLICKR
States with legal adult-use marijuana can see an up to 37 percent reduction in pharmacy-based codeine sales.

States that have legalized adult-use marijuana have a significant reduction pharmacy-based codeine prescriptions a new study shows. The study was published January 19 in the Journal of Health Economics.

Using data from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration which tracks controlled substances across the U.S., the study looked at 11 states that had legalized adult-use cannabis between 2010 and 2019. Researchers found that there was a 26 percent reduction in “pharmacy-based distribution of codeine” and after four years many states experienced as much as a 37 percent reduction.

In Missouri there were 58.3 opioid prescriptions per 100 people in 2019. On average, Missouri ranked 16th in the nation for opioid overdose deaths from 2010 to 2019.

Codeine is an opioid, and prescription opioids contribute to more than 10,000 overdose U.S. deaths annually. But codeine is just one such opioid prescription, and the study found that marijuana legalization had “minimal impact on distribution of other opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine in any setting.” Plus, marijuana legalization did not have an impact on hospital-distribution of codeine.

Researchers speculated that the pharmacy-based reduction is because codeine is a weaker opioid with a high potential for addiction. Since cannabis, like codeine, can help reduce chronic pain, its legalization can shift consumers away from opioid misuse and towards cannabis.

“A reduction in the misuse of opioids will save lives,” says Shyam Raman, a doctoral candidate at Cornell University and lead author of the study. “Our research indicated that recreational cannabis laws substantially reduce distribution of codeine to pharmacies, an overlooked potential benefit to legalizing recreational cannabis use.”

The study further confirms what other studies have found, that given the option, patients will often substitute marijuana for opioid painkillers. In 2019, the Journal of Pain came to this conclusion using online surveys submitted by adult cannabis users. When survey respondents were asked why they’d made the change, they sited fewer adverse side effects and more success managing symptoms.

Harm Reduction Journal published a similar study in 2019 that was based on a survey of 2,000 Canadian adult-use marijuana users.

This study is unique since it uses DEA data instead of survey respondents. The DEA data shows endpoint distribution of controlled substances — so whether the drugs ended up at a pharmacy, a hospital, a specialist, or a narcotic treatment program. The authors believe this is the first study of its kind to use the DEA data in this way.

As of November 2022, 21 states have legalized adult-use marijuana including Missouri.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Read More about Rosalind Early
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former NBA Players Open New Dispensary in Downtown St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Dan Pettigrew at the grand opening of Viola STL on Monday.

You Can Apply To Grow Your Own Legal Weed in Missouri Very Soon

By Jaime Lees

This could be your basement, buds.

Review: Mountain High Suckers Are a Mixed Bag

By Graham Toker

Mountain High Suckers come in a variety of flavors, but sour pineapple stands out as the best flavor and high.

Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab

By Graham Toker

It's everything a munchies-afflicted stoner could ask for.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: Mountain High Suckers Are a Mixed Bag

By Graham Toker

Mountain High Suckers come in a variety of flavors, but sour pineapple stands out as the best flavor and high.

Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab

By Graham Toker

It's everything a munchies-afflicted stoner could ask for.

Six Standout Cannabis Products From a Banner Year for Missouri Marijuana

By Riverfront Times Staff

Six Standout Cannabis Products From a Banner Year for Missouri Marijuana

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us