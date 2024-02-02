Local Cannabis' Purple #43 Packs a Powerful Punch

click to enlarge AARON CHILDS Purple #43 is stunning, with violet hues, splashes of forest green and a frosty layer of trichomes.

In my latest foray into the Missouri recreational market, I had the unique opportunity to explore Purple #43, a creation from the esteemed Local Cannabis. This venture marked my fourth encounter with Local's offerings, each of which has consistently raised the bar in terms of quality and experience. The intriguing aspect of my journey with Local started with Orange #43, a key forebear to Purple #43. Their intertwined lineage is why they share the number 43. Purple #43, a sativa-leaning hybrid, is the offspring of the distinguished Orange #43 and Ice Cream Cake.

After speaking with Tyler Pugh, Local's chief operating officer, I learned some details about Purple #43 that really set it apart. Pugh informed me, "Purple #43's unique blend of terpenes produces a variety of scents, combining notes of citrus, fuel and cream. It's particularly known for its intense resin and oil production, leading to potent and long-lasting effects. ... The experience begins with a burst of energy and then smoothly transitions into a state of serene euphoria. Despite its indica roots, Purple #43 primarily shows sativa-like characteristics."

I came across Purple #43 in the context of the latest Connoisseur Pack, which is citrus-themed. For those unacquainted, the pack is a unique blind-taste-test competition, where patients sample unbranded strains from local producers, and the highest-rated strain wins the championship belt. This approach ensures a purely impartial tasting experience, with strains rated on aroma, flavor, freshness, smoothness and overall effects.

Purchased from Greenlight Dispensary in Ferguson for a post-tax price of $121.54, the pack included four eighths of various strains, with Purple #43 standing out thanks to its purple hues. The buds themselves were a visual treat — predominantly purple with splashes of forest green, covered in a frosty layer of trichomes that seemed to capture light and attention equally.

Upon opening the jar, a unique aroma presented itself, distinctly different from recent strains I've encountered. Fitting perfectly with the citrus theme, it offered a tangy, almost sour scent with subtle diesel notes, intriguing and inviting in equal measure.

For the inaugural trial, I roped in a friend, and together we braved the cold to light up a joint rolled with about two grams of Purple #43. The flavor mirrored the aroma — a tangy, diesel-infused smoke that was surprisingly smooth on the draw. Impressively, even a substantial rip didn't cause either of us to start coughing. My friend, with a lower tolerance, tapped out before we hit the halfway mark — not because of the freezing weather but the potency of the strain. By the time I reached the midpoint, I too felt a profound level of medication, unusual for even my typical solo sessions with a joint, so I knew right away this strain packed a punch.

The effects of Purple #43 were a fascinating dance of sativa's uplifting and indica's calming qualities. As a sativa-leaning hybrid, it energized my body without overwhelming my mind — a balance I often find elusive in sativa-dominant strains. The mental relaxation coupled with physical alertness was a standout feature, especially appealing to someone like me who generally gravitates toward indica strains.

Terpene-wise, Purple #43 is a powerhouse with a total terpene content of 4.7 percent. Dominated by terpinolene, and supported by myrcene and caryophyllene, it offers a complex yet harmonious flavor profile.

Purple #43 is a testament to Local Cannabis' prowess in creating strains that resonate with both sativa and indica enthusiasts — ultimately, Local triumphed over the competition in the citrus Connoisseur Pack.

As an indica aficionado myself, I wholeheartedly recommend Purple #43 for its balanced, enjoyable experience. Once again, Local Cannabis proves its mettle in the competitive cannabis arena, delivering a strain that is not just a winner in contests, but in the hearts of connoisseurs and casual users alike.

