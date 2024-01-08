Mind blowing movies (to watch while high!)

We all love movies and it’s always a treat when someone recommends ones we haven’t seen - especially ones that will expand and blow your mind. Our carefully curated list of the top 10 mind-bending movies is a rollercoaster ride for both the movie buffs and those who appreciate a little herbal enhancement . These flicks aren't just good after a little puff-puff-pass; they're downright amazing for anyone seeking a wild ride through uncharted narrative territories. Grab your popcorn, roll one up (if that's your thang), and get ready for some mind-altering viewing adventures that will transcend the ordinary candy-coated movies. But be careful - marijuana and these movies might literally blow your mind - - or really confuse you!

Caution! Spoiler alerts are abound in this article! Though we try not to give away too much, you will nevertheless enjoy these movies since their success relies much more on the actual storytelling, cinematography and crazy plots. Grab your popcorn and enjoy!

Memento (2000)

Before the Batman trilogy (which, btw is the only Batman series!) Christopher Nolan made a little known movie called “Memento”. This mind-twisting movie starred Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano (the latter both from the original “The Matrix”). The story intricately weaves two stories of Leonard, an ex-insurance investigator dealing (not too well) with short-term memory loss, relentlessly seeking his wife's murderer. Leonard's condition forces him to rely on notes and Polaroid photos, adding complexity to his quest for justice. The plot takes unexpected turns, delving into Leonard's past interactions with Sammy Jankis, a former client sharing a similar affliction. During his relentless search, Leonard comes in contact with mysterious characters like bartender Natalie and Teddy, each with their own motives.

The film unravels in a completely unique way: going back and forth between two timelines - short episodes moving forward, then the previous episode following it. Moving forward in a backwards direction. Talk about mind bending!

Christopher Nolan masterfully uses non-linear storytelling and plot twists, creating an immersive experience mirroring Leonard's confusion. The film's success is attributed to Nolan's Oscar-nominated screenplay and outstanding cinematography. Memento is nothing less than a cinematic masterpiece, foreshadowing Nolan's future successes with filmmaking.

Inception (2010)

Ten years after “Momento” it’s no surprise that Christopher Nolan is the director and screenwriter for this amazing movie that takes your brain on a twisting, turning adventure. The star-studded cast is only rivaled by the incredible story that may take the viewer a few times watching to really understand it - especially the final scenes which seem to rewrite the entire movie itself. Leonardo Dicaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliott Page, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Ken Watanabe, Cillian Murphy lead the cast with Michael Kaine, Tom Berenger and Pete Postlethwaite in supporting - but vital - roles in this wild-ride of a flick.

Dom Cobb (Dicaprio), an exceptional thief in the art of extraction, navigates the dream state to steal secrets, making him a coveted figure in corporate espionage but also an international fugitive who has lost everything. Redemption beckons when offered a final job: inception. Instead of stealing, Cobb's team must plant an idea, a seemingly perfect crime. However, their meticulous planning can't shield them from an adversary predicting every move, an opponent Cobb foresaw because he, himself, created it … or her.

As a premier "extractor," Cobb scours minds for secrets, approached by Mr. Saito (Watanabe) for a seemingly impossible task. The twist? Inception—an intricate heist to implant an idea, uncharted territory for success. The film explores the intricacies of the within-the-dream procedure and dives into Cobb's scandalous and turbulent personal history. Faced with a chance for redemption and a chance to see his long-lost children again, Cobb and his team embark on an impossible mission, attempting to escape dreams within multiple dreams while contending with foes who are anticipating their every move.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

OK, this film is not for everyone and to be honest, I didn’t care for it when I first saw it. But after a few years and a better appreciation for Hunter S. Thompson , I grew to really like this movie. So viewers be aware: this is the epitome of “love it or hate it” films. If you love the quirkiness of Johnny Depp, you’ll probably like it. If you’re looking for a more straight-forward movie void of trippy scenes and sort of unsettling visual effects, this might resonate with you. Still, for the stoners out there - this is a good one to watch while high! C’mon, the premise is a psychedelic trip to Las Vegas!

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas captures pieces of Thompson's work through journalist Raoul Duke (Depp) and Dr. Gonzo’s (Del Toro) journey in a blazing red convertible - the “Red Shark” - to Vegas with a suitcase of drugs. As the drugs take hold near Barstow, California, the film unravels a campy quest for the "American Dream." Financed by a magazine's advance, the duo, driving Red Shark, bump into police, reporters, and hitchhikers in a chaotic pursuit. In the midst of drug-induced adventures, they seek the elusive "American Dream" but find fear and loathing in the American West.

Blue Velvet (1986)

This is an oldie but a goodie. Starring Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper and Laura Dern in the leading role, this modern American classic comes from the twisted mind of director David Lynch (Twin Peaks, Muholland Drive and Eraserhead - all of which are also trippy, freaky movies that are great to watch while high!). The movie opens with the young college student (MacLachlan) back home from school who stumbles across a severed ear. Curiosity gets the best of him and he embarks - with the help of his neighbor’s daughter (Dern) - a quest to find out what’s behind this strange discovery. What ensues is a wild ride into the underworld in his town of criminals led by a sexually-deprived kidnapper (Hopper), a mysterious nightclub singer (Rossellini) and disturbing things that lurk just beneath the surface of the idyllic town.

click to enlarge he iconic water fountain and apartment building featured in "Blue Velvet”.

The movie does explore some more twisted and shocking themes (including S.A. on the main female character), so it’s not for the faint of heart. Still, the neo-noir film style, the plot that opens up more and more and the directing style that only David Lynch can produce, come together as one of the most memorable - albeit controversial - films of its time, and remains a classic among arthouse film enthusiasts. You will stay on the edge of your seat and will likely not forget this one, so be careful how much you smoke if you’re a newbie to marijuana. But if you can handle movies like “A Clockwork Orange” or “Requiem for a Dream” you’ll have no problem with this one. And for those who appreciate top notch filmmaking, you’ll appreciate this one - it’s simply one of the best movies ever made.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

So what do all those secret societies actually do at their get-togethers? Well, “Eyes Wide Shut” will give you a glimpse into their clandestine world filled with mystery, rituals and shocking activities … if it’s true! This erotic psychological drama was directed, produced, and co-written by Stanley Kubrick (“2001”, “Dr. Strangelove” and “The Shining” - all of which are great mind-blowing movies themselves) and stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in their final movie together before splitting up. The story revolves around a doctor (Cruise) who goes out on a night-long venture and inadvertently winds up at a very strange masked ritual orgy hosted by an undisclosed secret society. Illuminati anyone??

What makes this film so mind-blowing is the plot itself and how it unfolds. Curiosity besets Cruise’s character which takes him to the frightening soiree then throws him into one shocking event after another. You are on the edge of your seat and can feel the tension and unsettling fear in his character, while being blown away by the scenes of the secret society’s rituals and ceremonies. It’s perplexing, but like the doctor himself, you can’t take your eyes or attention off what you are witnessing in front of you. Is this really how these secret societies are? Are these troubling practices really what goes on? Are they all about sex? And what the actual EFF is going on??

You may leave this one with a new appreciation for conspiracy theories (just don’t get sucked into such theories on TikTok!) surrounding these societies, and the film itself has many conspiracy theories circulating around it - none of which are helped by the fact that Kubrick died suddenly of a heart attack less than a week after the film’s final screening with Warner Brothers executives. [Queue spooking background music!]