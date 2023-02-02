Missouri Adults Could Buy Legal Weed as Soon as Tomorrow

Hit up the ATM, you must pay in cash

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 4:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Almost time to park it, Missouri - Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski
Almost time to park it, Missouri

It looks like the weed gods want you to stay toasty all weekend because adult-use legal marijuana will be available to Missourians as soon as tomorrow.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that they’ll begin “approving requests from facilities to convert medical facilities to comprehensive facilities (medical + adult use) starting Feb. 3, 2023.”

This means that if you’re one of the people who didn’t get a medical card and you’ve been staring at your local dispensary longingly all of this time that medical marijuana has been legal, you can soon just walk into any dispensary and buy whatever you please.

If you’re a medical patient in Missouri nothing much changes for you (except that your formerly calm, chill dispensaries are about to get filled up by the general public) but if you’re an adult looking to purchase some legal weed, a whole new world is about to open up to you.

Here are some things you should know if you’re looking to purchase adult-use recreational marijuana:
  • You must be 21 years of age or older (with legal ID)
  • You don’t need an ID card (those are only for medical users)
  • You don’t need any type of physician certification
  • You may purchase three ounces (or edible equivalent)
  • You may have three ounces (or edible equivalent) in your possession
  • You have to pay a 6 percent Missouri state sales tax
  • You must pay in cash
Did you catch that last one? Make sure you show up with cash. They can’t and won’t make any exceptions for you.

Now, here are some unofficial tips:
  • Sign up for an account with different dispensary brands. Not only will most of them offer you a first-time discount, you’ll be notified of some (truly sick) deals sometimes. (Buy one pre-roll, get the second for a penny, etc.)
  • Order in advance if you can. This will get you in and out of the shop quickly and keep you from overspending.
  • Bring more cash than you think you’ll need. There are so many goodies you’ll want to try and that state tax stacks up quickly.
  • Don’t bring your friends with you if they’re not 21. They can’t get in. This isn’t the club. They’ll be thoroughly checking IDs at the door.
  • Don’t bring these products over state lines. They’re products for Missourians in Missouri, and they might be hella illegal if you take them somewhere else.
  • Shop around. Some dispensaries are better for nugs, some dispensaries are better for gummies. You’ll get the hang of it.
  • Go slow, youngins. There’s plenty of time to sample the edible and smokable bounty before you. Listen to your budtender. These people know exactly what you want or need.
  • About that budtender: they accept tips. Since you’ll already be dropping bills, you might as well drop another Jackson their way.
Visit cannabis.mo.gov or more information on Missouri's cannabis program.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Chef Bob Brazell's Weed Gummies Taste as Good as They Feel

By Monica Obradovic

Chef Bob Brazell's gummies come in a variety of flavors and potencies.

Former NBA Players Open New Dispensary in Downtown St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Dan Pettigrew at the grand opening of Viola STL on Monday.

Could Psychedelics Be Missouri's Next Drug Frontier?

By Monica Obradovic

One Missouri lawmaker is hoping second time is the charm with a bill to legalize psilocybin for medicinal use. It could help those with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or terminal illness.

Legalizing Cannabis Reduces Opioid Perscriptions, Study Shows

By Rosalind Early

States with legal adult-use marijuana can see an up to 37 percent reduction in pharmacy-based codeine sales.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: Mountain High Suckers Are a Mixed Bag

By Graham Toker

Mountain High Suckers come in a variety of flavors, but sour pineapple stands out as the best flavor and high.

Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab

By Graham Toker

It's everything a munchies-afflicted stoner could ask for.

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us