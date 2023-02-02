Missouri Adults Could Buy Legal Weed as Soon as Tomorrow

It looks like the weed gods want you to stay toasty all weekend because adult-use legal marijuana will be available to Missourians as soon as tomorrow.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says that they’ll begin “approving requests from facilities to convert medical facilities to comprehensive facilities (medical + adult use) starting Feb. 3, 2023.”
This means that if you’re one of the people who didn’t get a medical card and you’ve been staring at your local dispensary longingly all of this time that medical marijuana has been legal, you can soon just walk into any dispensary and buy whatever you please.
If you’re a medical patient in Missouri nothing much changes for you (except that your formerly calm, chill dispensaries are about to get filled up by the general public) but if you’re an adult looking to purchase some legal weed, a whole new world is about to open up to you.
Here are some things you should know if you’re looking to purchase adult-use recreational marijuana:
- You must be 21 years of age or older (with legal ID)
- You don’t need an ID card (those are only for medical users)
- You don’t need any type of physician certification
- You may purchase three ounces (or edible equivalent)
- You may have three ounces (or edible equivalent) in your possession
- You have to pay a 6 percent Missouri state sales tax
- You must pay in cash
Now, here are some unofficial tips:
- Sign up for an account with different dispensary brands. Not only will most of them offer you a first-time discount, you’ll be notified of some (truly sick) deals sometimes. (Buy one pre-roll, get the second for a penny, etc.)
- Order in advance if you can. This will get you in and out of the shop quickly and keep you from overspending.
- Bring more cash than you think you’ll need. There are so many goodies you’ll want to try and that state tax stacks up quickly.
- Don’t bring your friends with you if they’re not 21. They can’t get in. This isn’t the club. They’ll be thoroughly checking IDs at the door.
- Don’t bring these products over state lines. They’re products for Missourians in Missouri, and they might be hella illegal if you take them somewhere else.
- Shop around. Some dispensaries are better for nugs, some dispensaries are better for gummies. You’ll get the hang of it.
- Go slow, youngins. There’s plenty of time to sample the edible and smokable bounty before you. Listen to your budtender. These people know exactly what you want or need.
- About that budtender: they accept tips. Since you’ll already be dropping bills, you might as well drop another Jackson their way.
UPDATE: We will begin approving facility requests for comprehensive (medical + adult-use) operations starting Feb. 3 as emergency rules go into effect. Marijuana will be available for adult-use consumers as soon as those facilities are ready to operate under their new authority. pic.twitter.com/P3QwFnhQDQ— Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) February 2, 2023
