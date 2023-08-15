Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Missouri Auditor Launches Probe Into State's Cannabis Program

Scott Fitzpatrick's audit will look at whether Missouri's marijuana programs operate “in a manner that is efficient, accountable and transparent”

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 9:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick will look at both recreational and medical cannabis. - Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications
Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications
Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick will look at both recreational and medical cannabis.

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has begun an investigation into the state’s marijuana program, vowing to assess whether regulators are operating “in a manner that is efficient, accountable and transparent.”

The audit is not a routine, scheduled review. It was initiated by Fitzpatrick after he pledged last year during his campaign to look into how Missouri oversees legalized cannabis.

It will cover both the medical and recreational programs, spanning back to when Missouri voters first signed off on medical cannabis in 2018. Auditors working for Fitzpatrick met with officials at the Department of Health and Senior Services for the first time on Aug. 2. 

There was no formal announcement that the inquiry was being conducted, but the marijuana program was listed on Fitzpatrick’s official website on a list of ongoing audits

Fitzpatrick, a first-term Republican from Shell Knob, said in an email to The Independent that the audit was inspired by the fact that cannabis is poised to be a $1 billion industry in Missouri and the amendments that legalized it “represent some of the most substantial changes we’ve seen to our state constitution in recent memory.”

“These provisions now make up more than one-fifth of the language in our state constitution,” Fitzpatrick said.

He added: “The rules and regulations promulgated for these programs govern hundreds of marijuana facilities all across Missouri that cultivate and sell cannabis products to hundreds of thousands of Missourians each year.”

Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for DHSS, said the agency has been notified that it will be working with the state Auditor’s office as part of an audit of the marijuana program within the Division of Cannabis Regulation.

The auditor’s office will be just the latest to attempt to delve into the inner workings of a program that has drawn scrutiny from state lawmakers and federal law enforcement. 

Medical marijuana instantly became big business in Missouri after voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing it in 2018. Competition for licenses to grow, sell and manufacture cannabis products became fierce when the state capped the number it would issue.

The Missouri House launched an investigation into the licensing process in early 2020, fueled by widespread reports of irregularities in how license applications were scored and allegations that conflicts of interest within DHSS and a private company hired to score applications may have tainted the process.

Legislators also criticized DHSS’s decision to deem license ownership records confidential, a move they argued caused problems in providing oversight of the marijuana program.

Last year, the House voted overwhelmingly to require state regulators to disclose ownership information for businesses granted marijuana licenses. But opposition from the industry sunk the plan in the Missouri Senate. 

Meanwhile, Missouri marijuana regulators received three federal grand jury subpoenas in 2019 and 2020, with each redacted before being turned over to the media at the request of the federal government to obfuscate the records being sought.

At the same time, the FBI interviewed lawmakers, local officials and advocates about marijuana licensing. A Kansas City-area businessman testified in a deposition that he was questioned by federal law enforcement in 2021 about marijuana licensing in Missouri and utility contracts in Independence.

Several legislators were also interviewed by the FBI last year, including now-House Speaker Dean Plocher. The focus of the questions was lobbying efforts related to a bill that would have legalized recreational cannabis use without license caps

The bill fizzled in the legislative session’s final weeks, and voters would go on to approve a recreational marijuana constitutional amendment months later. 

While running for auditor last year, Fitzpatrick expressed opposition to the recreational marijuana amendment. He said at the time that his concern wasn’t legalization, but rather the fact that the initiative petition added so much regulation to the state constitution instead of state statute. 

He also complained about the idea of the amendment bolstering a “government-mandated monopoly,” referring to provisions that automatically grant licenses to grow and sell recreational marijuana to businesses already serving the medical market.

State Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat and frequent critic of Missouri’s marijuana regulators, praised the auditor for launching the inquiry, saying he believes the marijuana industry “could use more transparency, especially with respect to the licensing.”

This story originally appeared in the Missouri Independent.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jason Hancock for questions: [email protected]. Follow Missouri Independent on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Proper Brands Acquires N'Bliss Dispensaries and More

By Rosalind Early

Proper (which owns Honeybee) is now the largest Missouri-owned cannabis company

STL Space Treats Offers Out-of-This-World Edibles

By Rosalind Early

Jermasa Dees owns and operates STL Space Treats bringing you the edibles of your dreams.

Want Free Weed? Here's Your Shot to Win a Pre-Roll a Day

By Monica Obradovic

Cannabis pre-roll.

Vibe's Award-Winning Gelato Live Rosin Packs a Flavorful Punch

By Ace Louie

Vibe's Gelato Live Rosin.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Vibe's Award-Winning Gelato Live Rosin Packs a Flavorful Punch

By Ace Louie

Vibe's Gelato Live Rosin.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us