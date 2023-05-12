Missouri Dispensary Loses Thousands After Payment System Fails

click to enlarge Courtesy Hippos Cannabis Hippos Cannabis lost tens of thousands of dollars on 4/20 after its online ordering system failed.

On what should’ve been its biggest day of the year, a chain of Missouri dispensaries lost a large chunk of sales after an e-commerce platform for online ordering crashed on 4/20.

Nick Rinella, CEO of Hippos Cannabis, says his business lost tens of thousands of dollars on Missouri’s first 4/20 holiday with legal recreational marijuana after the Dutchie platform crashed for a large part of the day.

“On what’s essentially our Super Bowl, Dutchie went down,” Rinella says.

Dutchie is the industry standard for online order sales and widely used by dispensaries across the country. The platform’s failure on 4/20 removed customers’ access to Hippos’ online menu, Rinella says. Hippos, which has three dispensaries in Missouri, was unable to receive online orders as a result.

“They came back and said they were going to reimburse us, but the reimbursement they offered is far under what our actual loss is worth,” Rinella says.



Dutchie outages were reported nationwide on 4/20. Staffers at other St. Louis-area dispensaries say they've had similar problems.



At 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis in south city, inventory manager Nick Brimmer says issues with Dutchie are fairly common. Dutchie has to communicate with other systems for transactions to go through, such as a state system for seed-to-sale tracking, according to Brimmer. The system, called Missouri Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting and Compliance, or METRC, tends to crash, according to Brimmer.



"In the past, for half a day, we've lost a significant amount of sales simply because the systems were not communicating," Brimmer says. "It's like our hands our tied. There's nothing we can do."



Alex Hitchcock, general manager of Good Day Farm in O'Fallon, says Dutchie normally works well, but her dispensary saw a "spinning wheel of death" as the platform lagged on 4/20.



"Otherwise, the system is extremely user friendly," Hitchcock says.

The fallout of Dutchie's failure on 4/20 affected much more than Hippo's sales that day, according to Rinella. The company has seen a 9 percent drop in online orders since 4/20.

“This is not a one-day issue,” Rinella says. “Our customers lost confidence in the system, and we’ve seen the impact on our bottom line.”



Still, overall sales have been trending up in recent weeks for Hippos. Same goes for other Missouri dispensaries as demand for cannabis soars after adult-use legalization.

Dutchie did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication. We will update this story if we hear back.



This story has been updated to clarify Dutchie is an e-commerce platform.