Missouri Got Higher Than Ever Last Month

People bought a lot of this last month.
Recreational weed sales began February 3 and Missourians knew what to do.
We bought a bunch of weed and got high as hell — record shatteringly high.
Missourians spent $103 million on cannabis last month, eclipsing the state's previous monthly sales record of $40.5 million.
Recent medical cannabis sales averaged $1.2 million per day, while total marijuana sales are pushing almost $4 million a day in Missouri.
Cannabis industry stakeholders in the state understandingly expected to be rolling in money after the start of adult-use sales in Missouri, but this is more than expected.
"At this rate, we are on pace to hit more than $1 billion in sales during the very first year of adult-use sales — a threshold that would far surpass initial estimates of our industry's economic impact," Missouri Cannabis Trade Association Executive Director Andrew Mullins said in a statement.
Cannabis sales were originally projected
to bring in about $730 million this year, with Missouri not joining the "billion dollar cannabis market club" until 2024.
To sum up: Missourians were eager for their first legal blunts and were willing to pay top dollar for it.
