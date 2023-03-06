Missouri Got Higher Than Ever Last Month

Missourians bought a bunch of weed last month and got high as hell — record shatteringly high

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 10:02 am

People bought a lot of this last month.
TOMMY CHIMS
People bought a lot of this last month.

Recreational weed sales began February 3 and Missourians knew what to do.

We bought a bunch of weed and got high as hell — record shatteringly high.

Missourians spent $103 million on cannabis last month, eclipsing the state's previous monthly sales record of $40.5 million.

Recent medical cannabis sales averaged $1.2 million per day, while total marijuana sales are pushing almost $4 million a day in Missouri.

Cannabis industry stakeholders in the state understandingly expected to be rolling in money after the start of adult-use sales in Missouri, but this is more than expected.

"At this rate, we are on pace to hit more than $1 billion in sales during the very first year of adult-use sales — a threshold that would far surpass initial estimates of our industry's economic impact," Missouri Cannabis Trade Association Executive Director Andrew Mullins said in a statement.

Cannabis sales were originally projected to bring in about $730 million this year, with Missouri not joining the "billion dollar cannabis market club" until 2024.

To sum up: Missourians were eager for their first legal blunts and were willing to pay top dollar for it.

If you're still unsure whether your local dispensary has started adult-use sales, check out our dispensary directory.

