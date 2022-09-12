Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Missouri Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Ballot Measure To Legalize Marijuana

Judge says it's unclear if person who filed lawsuit lives in Missouri

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 2:57 pm

The Cole County Circuit Judge dismissed the lawsuit because it was unclear if the filer lived in Missouri. - Photo courtesy of Flickr / Joe Gratz.
Photo courtesy of Flickr / Joe Gratz.
The Cole County Circuit Judge dismissed the lawsuit because it was unclear if the filer lived in Missouri.

A lawsuit contesting the upcoming marijuana ballot measure was dismissed by a judge on Friday.

The lawsuit against Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft threatened to take down a ballot measure, known as Amendment 3, that would essentially legalize marijuana across Missouri. Its argument centered on the validity of the signatures needed to certify the ballot item. It also cited a state constitution provision that mandates ballot measures to a single subject matter.

In the end, however, Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker dismissed the lawsuit for a different reason: the residence of the woman, Joy Sweeney, who filed it. Sweeney is the deputy director of training, technical assistance and community outreach for the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America.

Walker denied the lawsuit under procedural grounds, arguing there isn’t enough evidence to prove Sweeney lives in Missouri — voiding her lawsuit. Sweeney testified that she lives in Missouri, but owns a home in Virginia.
Related
Brennan England, owner of Cola Private Lounge, thinks there are some issues with Amendment 3, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana if it passed in November.

Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?: Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry

Regardless of the residency question, the judge also dismissed Sweeney's arguments against the lawsuit. He stated no wrongdoing in the collection of signatures or the subject of the ballot measure.

“This Court would have therefore dismissed the Petition and assessed costs against Plaintiff if it had ruled on the merits in this case,” the judgment reads.

The ballot measure will allow recreational-use marijuana for residents over 21 and expunge non-violent marijuana-related criminal offenses from records. Still, Amendment 3 has generated controversy, especially within pro-legislation camps, as a recent Riverfront Times cover story showed.

The prospect of marijuana legalization will now go to voters on November 8.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?

By Monica Obradovic

Brennan England, owner of Cola Private Lounge, thinks there are some issues with Amendment 3, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana if it passed in November.

Newest St. Louis County Dispensary Closes After Attempted Burglary

By Jenna Jones

A month after celebrating its opening, Cookies has closed temporarily.

High Times Gives the Power to the People for Its Illinois Cannabis Cup

By Thomas K. Chimchards

The Cannabis Cup's sativa flower judge kit comes loaded with goodies.

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us