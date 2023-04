click to enlarge RUSTY BLAZENHOFF/FLICKR Instructions for applying for a microbusiness license will be available in early June.

Missouri doesn't do much right, but the state has proven it can absolutely run a marijuana program.Not only did adult recreational use sales start a few days early in February, but now the Department of Health and Senior Services says that it is launching the marijuana microbusiness program months ahead of schedule.Application instructions will be available June 6 and can be submitted starting July 27. Visit the department's website for more information. Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state, required that DHSS start accepting microbusiness licenses in September 2023.Microbusiness licenses are an attempt to try to "level the playing field" in Missouri's cannabis industry. Till now, only those with lots of capital to invest in the expensive and complicated licensing process have been able to launch dispensaries and marijuana cultivation facilities. The microbusiness license is cheaper to apply for, and the applications fees are refundable.People who obtain a microbusiness license have some restrictions: They can sell weed through a dispensarycultivate marijuana in a facility, the licenses do not allow them to do both. Plus, microlicense holders are only allowed to do business with other microbusinesses.DHSS plans to hand out 48 microbusiness licenses via a random lottery drawing in October. Six will be awarded in each congressional district in the state. The masters of selecting things at random, the Missouri Lottery, will conduct the drawing.Before Amendment 3 passed, theMonica Obradovic outlined how the microbusiness license program would work. Not everyone is eligible to apply, Obradovic explained. Those who qualify for microbusiness licenses would have to prove significant financial disadvantages. Applicants qualify:Amy Moore, director of the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation, told the Springfield News-Leader that, "This is the first implementation of a new applicant type, and it is an application type for which we are instructed to provide technical assistant other other resources to ensure eligible applicants are successful in navigating the process. We want to do everything in our power to ensure we are fulfilling the responsibility, and allowing for more time in the application processing time period is one way to do that."