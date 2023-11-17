Missouri to Revoke Delta Extraction's Manufacturing License

SHUTTERSTOCK The state will yank Delta Extraction's license next month.

Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation says it will revoke the marijuana manufacturing license of a facility at the center of a controversial recall. The revocation will go into effect December 2.

On August 14, state regulators issued a recall on cannabis products made by Delta Extraction, saying they posed a risk to health and public safety and included THC sourced from outside the state. The recall list stretched to 60,000 and included products ranging from flower to edibles to cartridges to concentrates (including some diamonds and sauce, though not the Proper iteration reviewed by our own Tommy Chims). Some 14,000-plus were later removed from the recall.

Earlier in the month, Delta Extraction admitted that it had imported THC-A, which is hemp derived, from outside the state. That practice is prohibited by Missouri law under Article XIV.

“While Delta Extraction’s use of out-of-state cannabis in our regulated system has been well-publicized and is a critical issue, DCR also found numerous other violations of rules at this facility,” said Amy Moore, director of the DCR, in a statement. “... We must be clear on this: Businesses that choose to participate in Missouri’s marijuana industry do not get to decide which rules and which parts of Article XIV they want to follow.”

Regulators also say that Delta allowed its products to be sold without proper testing, didn’t follow and then falsified required seed-to-sale tracking, didn’t make its products traceable within the manufacturing process, packaged its products in a “misleading manner” and didn’t have security at its facility as is required by the state and was even storing weed in the building’s hallways, among many other things.

Delta Extraction co-founders Jack Maritz and Ted Maritz are disputing at least one part of that: the illegality of THC-A. The duo told Greenway Magazine this week that the rule that restricted the use of the additive only went into effect on July 30 of this year.



