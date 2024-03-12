Movies About Marijuana

There are movies that are great to watch while high, but what about movies that are about marijuana itself? Or at least where marijuana is pretty much another character in the movie! Let’s take a look at movies that are either about MJ or where the characters are smoking ridiculous amounts of the herb.

Forewarning: most movies about weed also have a lot of stoners in them, and even some are written by stoners themselves (probably while they’re stone, no doubt!). Therefore it’s safe to assume that these movies are likely filled with stoner-type antics and adventures, munchies runs, lost keys and general mayhem. Probably best to also watch high with stoner friends! Enjoy!

All Cheech & Chong movies

How on earth could we make any list about marijuana and not include the godfathers of MJ themselves?! These two have been lighting up since the 1970s when they first started working together in Vancouver back in the day. The iconic comedic duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, became synonymous with the counterculture movement of the 1970s and 1980s, leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy and marijuana culture. Renowned for their hilarious portrayals of stoners in a series of cult classic films, the duo's cinematic adventures were a reflection of the laid-back, carefree attitude prevalent in that era.

Their films, including "Up in Smoke" from 1978, "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie" (1980), and "Nice Dreams" (1981), showcased a unique blend of irreverent humor and absurdity, often revolving around their misadventures fueled by their massive amounts of cannabis. Cheech's street-smart persona paired seamlessly with Chong's lovably spaced-out character, creating a dynamic that continues to resonate (no pun intended!) with audiences.

Beyond entertainment, Cheech and Chong have played a vital role in shaping the perception of marijuana in popular culture. Their unabashed celebration of cannabis use contributed to the normalization of the drug, influencing a generation and laying the groundwork for the evolving attitudes towards marijuana, with Tommy Chong even starting his own cannabis brand and product line. Today, their legacy endures as a cultural touchstone, bridging the past and present, while their films continue to be celebrated for their comedic brilliance and lasting impact on the stoner comedy genre.

Harold and Kumar movies

This crazy duo played by John Cho and Kal Penn, burst onto the cinematic scene in the early 2000s, with their own take on the “stoner comedy” with the 2004 now-cult classic "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle", a hilarious tale about the two on a stoned quest to find the perfect burger from - you guessed it! - White Castle (a quest that surely only stoners can appreciate). This debut set the stage for a franchise that would continue to expand on the silly-stupic stoner comedy sub-genre. Subsequent films, like "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay" (2008) and "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas'' (2011), continued the duo's stoner escapades, turning their unique blend of humor, camaraderie, and absurdity into the hallmark of the franchise.

The Harold and Kumar series has since become a stoner-fan’s favorite among irreverent silly comedies. But really, underneath the absurdity and their ridiculous search for munchies there’s a poignant story of friendship, identity and pursuit of unconventional dreams - even if that dream is nothing more than a tasty burger!

Pineapple Express

This stoner movie, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, is the 2008 silly funny "Pineapple Express", directed by David Gordon Green. The movie centers around Dale Denton (played by Rogen), a process server, and his friendly neighborhood pot dealer, Saul Silver (played Franco), inadvertently become mixed up in a criminal conspiracy tied to a rare strain of marijuana known as Pineapple Express. What ensues is chaos, high jinks, absurd situations, and witty banter as the duo dodge their way through a maze of danger, evading both law enforcement and menacing drug lords (ugh, those menacing drug lords!).

This cult classic's charm lies in its unabashed celebration of the ludicrous, making "Pineapple Express" a hilarious journey through the comedic highs (get it?!) of the stoner silver screen.

Dazed and Confused

Before they made it really big, the world was introduced to Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey in the 1993 movie, “Dazed and Confused”. The name kinda says it all about what the undertone of the movie is: stoner antics. This nostalgic ode to the last day of high school in the mid-70s has a star-studded cast in addition to the two now-super famous male stars and has an iconic (if not slightly creepy) quote from McConaughey’s character (click this link to see what we we’re talking about).

This coming-of-age classic captures the spirit of the '70s with its laid-back atmosphere, iconic soundtrack, and its exploration of teenage rebellion, self-discovery and weed. Set against the backdrop of a small Texas town, the film unfolds with a series of misadventures, parties and hazing rituals. The movie's enduring appeal lies in its authentic portrayal of youth culture, fueled by a soundtrack of '70s rock and its genuine approach to the ups and downs of teenage life. "Dazed and Confused" has become a cultural classic, celebrated for its cheeky humor, unforgettable characters and timeless reflection on the experience of growing up. Good times.

Friday

Enter the 1995 stoner classic "Friday", a cinematic gem headlined by the dynamic duo, Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. This urban comedy takes place in the middle of South Central Los Angeles (the OG “hood”), telling the tale of Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker) throughout a single, seemingly eventful Friday. Their day takes unexpected and wacky turns involving the law, weed dealers, debts to pay back - all blending humor and episodes of the connection of friends.

With its whip-smart dialogue, unforgettable characters and a mid-90s soundtrack, "Friday" quickly became a stoner classic. It not only captures the vibrant essence of the South Central LA neighborhood but also serves as a comedic mirror reflecting life, camaraderie, and the pursuit of joy amid the hurdles of everyday existence - if you’re everyday involved scraping together drug dealer debts!

Movies where they smoke copious amounts of weed

Knocked Up

What would you ladies do if a deadbeat stoner got you pregnant by accident? Well, watch “Knocked Up” and you’ll find out! Stoner Ben (played by Seth Rogen), initially depicted as a carefree stoner with a penchant for slackerdom, undergoes an awesome metamorphosis once he finds out he’s going to be a daddy. The film humorously navigates Ben's and his baby-mama Allison’s (played by Katherine Heigl) journey, showcasing the transformative power of unexpected parenthood and that when you have to you can actually put the bong down when responsibility calls for it.

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Then, in the early 1980s, was “Fast Times At Ridgemont High” an instant cult classic and coming of age story filmed against an amazing and memorable soundtrack. I seriously can’t hear Jackson Brown’s “Somebody’s Baby” without thinking of that one cringe-worthy scene - yikes!

At the heart of the film is Jeff Spicoli, played by Sean Penn, an iconic surfer-stoner character whose classroom shenanigans and love for ganja make marijuana almost a character in itself! Spicoli and his surfer-stoner friends immerse themselves in a haze of smoke - especially when exiting their van! For the rebels from the time, Jeff Spicoli is their hero and for the rest of us, he’s our spirit animal. The film is hilarious but also touches on the difficulties of those fun and uncomfortable high school years, heart break, growing up and of course, taking part in the adolescent vice of the times: Mary Jane.

Most of these movies are best to watch while high, because if characters in the movie are smoking it up, then you know there is going to be some antics and humor that only can only be truly appreciated if you’re high. Enjoy the movies!