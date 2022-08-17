Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Newest Florissant Dispensary Closes After Attempted Burglary

Suspects ran a car into Cookies dispensary in an attempt to break in

By on Wed, Aug 17, 2022 at 1:59 pm


click to enlarge A month after celebrating its opening, Cookies has closed temporarily. - TOMMY CHIMS
TOMMY CHIMS
A month after celebrating its opening, Cookies has closed temporarily.

A month after its grand opening, Cookies dispensary — located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road — has closed its doors temporarily.

The move comes after an attempted burglary at the medical marijuana dispensary. Around 5:15 a.m., police reported that the suspects drove a car through the building in an attempt to get inside. No arrests were made, but it is being investigated as a burglary. Extensive damage was done to the property which prompted the closure.
Related
The line of excited Cookies customers stretched around the building on Saturday.

Cookies' Grand Opening Brings Long Lines, Potent Cannabis to St. Louis: Some customers camped out for days to be first in line for the dispensary's big day


Swade dispensary in south St. Louis also had an attempted break-in, where thieves were caught on a video obtained by Fox 2 trying to kick the glass in. Those suspects never made it in the building.

Police haven't said if anything was stolen from the Cookies dispensary yet. There's no word on when the store will reopen, and the RFT could not reach the dispensary on Wednesday morning for comment.

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri Voters Will Decide Fate of Recreational Cannabis This November

By Monica Obradovic

Recreation marijuana legalization will be on the ballot in November.

Cookies' Grand Opening Brings Long Lines, Potent Cannabis to St. Louis

By Thomas K. Chimchards

The line of excited Cookies customers stretched around the building on Saturday.

U.S. Senate Bill Would Legalize Marijuana for First Time in 50+ Years

By Steve Neavling

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would decriminalize marijuana.

Review: HeadChange's Live Sauce Cartridges Check All the Boxes

By Graham Toker

HeadChange's live sauce carts offer portability and discretion.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: HeadChange's Live Sauce Cartridges Check All the Boxes

By Graham Toker

HeadChange's live sauce carts offer portability and discretion.

Cookies' Grand Opening Brings Long Lines, Potent Cannabis to St. Louis

By Thomas K. Chimchards

The line of excited Cookies customers stretched around the building on Saturday.

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us