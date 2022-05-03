Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

People Are Less Likely to Drive While Stoned In States That Have Legal Marijuana, New Study Finds

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 12:23 pm

People in states where cannabis is legal are less likely to blaze before getting behind the wheel. - TOMMY CHIMS
TOMMY CHIMS
People in states where cannabis is legal are less likely to blaze before getting behind the wheel.

This story was original published in our sister paper the San Antonio Current.

A new study has determined that people in states where cannabis is legal are less likely to drive while stoned than people in states where weed remains criminalized.

The study, published this month in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports, analyzed self-reported data from a national survey on cannabis use. Respondents in states where cannabis has been legalized for medical or recreational use said they were less likely to get behind the wheel within three hours of consuming the substance than those in states where pot is legally prohibited.
Related
From left, Joanna Njama and Em Holmead stand outside Root 66 on South Grand Boulevard after employees voted to form a union.

Former St. Louis Cannabis Dispensary Employees Claim They Were Fired for Unionizing


The results appear to contradict claims that decriminalizing weed will lead to upswings in impaired driving, a criticism sometimes voiced by anti-reform lawmakers.

The study considered Missouri a state where cannabis is illegal since researchers collected their survey data between August 2016 and May 2017. After the legislature partially decriminalizing medical use, effective in January 2017, Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in 2018 to legalize medical marijuana.

Researchers said the results suggest that states with legalized cannabis have done a better job educating residents about potential dangers of driving while impaired. Labeling requirements on legal cannabis also may help by providing warnings that deter people from getting behind the wheel.

“In legal states, cannabis users may receive more information about the risks of cannabis use from sources like physicians who issue medical cannabis cards or dispensary staff than users living in neither states,” the study's authors wrote.
Related
The U.S. could soon finally legalize weed.

U.S. House Passes Cannabis Legalization — Again


One exception in the findings was that medical cannabis patients who report frequent use had driving behavior on par with pot users in states where pot is illegal.

The study's authors concluded that states should consider mass-media campaigns to raise awareness about the danger of driving while under the influence of cannabis.

"Medical states may consider targeting frequent users by disseminating information about DUIC through medical dispensaries," they added.
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dogwalkers’ Jupiter Mini Pre-Rolls’ High is a Sign From The Universe

By Mary Carreon

Dogwalkers' Jupiter mini pre-rolls.

Former St. Louis Cannabis Dispensary Employees Claim They Were Fired for Unionizing

By Monica Obradovic

From left, Joanna Njama and Em Holmead stand outside Root 66 on South Grand Boulevard after employees voted to form a union.

10 St. Louis Area Edibles That Will Blow Your Mind

By Cheryl Baehr, Mary Carreon, Thomas K. Chimchards and Ben Westhoff

We sampled some incredible edibles for 4/20.

Post-Dispatch, Trusted Counterculture Experts, to Launch Cannabis Magazine

By St. Lunacy

The Post-Dispatch is getting into the weed game.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Dogwalkers’ Jupiter Mini Pre-Rolls’ High is a Sign From The Universe

By Mary Carreon

Dogwalkers' Jupiter mini pre-rolls.

10 St. Louis Area Edibles That Will Blow Your Mind

By Cheryl Baehr, Mary Carreon, Thomas K. Chimchards and Ben Westhoff

We sampled some incredible edibles for 4/20.

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us