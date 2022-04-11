Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Post-Dispatch, Trusted Counterculture Experts, to Launch Cannabis Magazine

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 4:32 pm

The Post-Dispatch is getting into the weed game. - TOMMY CHIMS
TOMMY CHIMS
The Post-Dispatch is getting into the weed game.


Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for: The Post-Dispatch is jumping into the weed game!

No, you’re not high. Founded in 1878, and winner of 19 Pulitzer Prizes, the P-D is an expert in many things. Pot is not one of them, but according to this job posting on LinkedIn, they’ll soon be launching a yet-unnamed startup cannabis culture magazine.

We understand that the P-D lives in daily fear of being absorbed by Alden Enterprises. And legal weed in Missouri is likely on the horizon, part of an industry that could reach $72 billion by 2030. Plus, the P-D has been all about goofy revenue diversification schemes of late. (Ahem, double paywall.)
But the Post-Doobbiespatch (or whatever they’ll call it) is set to join Lee Enterprise’s niche publications like Ladue News and St. Louis’ Best Bridal? That’s stoner stuff.

Then, again, maybe it’s a career opportunity! If you could describe yourself as an organized pothead, you might consider applying for the new publication’s managing editor position, posted last week.

The ideal candidate is “an experienced, creative and self-motivated managing editor with a passion for cannabis culture,” and will be the public-facing personality for the new publication, maintaining expertise on every aspect of the industry, and much more.

Perhaps the most bonkers thing is that candidates must also clear a drug screening. We can only hope this means the opposite of what’s normally the case, and they’re required to have THC in their system.
