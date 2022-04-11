Post-Dispatch, Trusted Counterculture Experts, to Launch Cannabis Magazine

TOMMY CHIMS
The Post-Dispatch is getting into the weed game.
Finally, what we’ve all been waiting for: The Post-Dispatch
is jumping into the weed game!
No, you’re not high. Founded in 1878, and winner of 19 Pulitzer Prizes, the P-D
is an expert in many things. Pot is not one of them, but according to this job posting
on LinkedIn, they’ll soon be launching a yet-unnamed startup cannabis culture magazine.
We understand that the P-D
lives in daily fear of being absorbed by Alden Enterprises. And legal weed in Missouri is likely on the horizon, part of an industry that could reach $72 billion
by 2030. Plus, the P-D
has been all about goofy revenue diversification schemes of late. (Ahem, double paywall
.)
But the Post-Doobbiespatch
(or whatever they’ll call it) is set to join Lee Enterprise’s niche publications like Ladue News
and St. Louis’ Best Bridal
? That’s stoner stuff.
Then, again, maybe it’s a career opportunity! If you could describe yourself as an organized pothead, you might consider applying for the new publication’s managing editor position
, posted last week.
The ideal candidate is “an experienced, creative and self-motivated managing editor with a passion for cannabis culture,” and will be the public-facing personality for the new publication, maintaining expertise on every aspect of the industry, and much more.
Perhaps the most bonkers thing is that candidates must also clear a drug screening. We can only hope this means the opposite of what’s normally the case, and they’re required to have THC in their system.