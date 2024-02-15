Revolution Dispensary to Open New Location in Collinsville

The cannabis company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and other festivities on Friday, February 16

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Revolution Dispensary will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on Friday, February 16. - Courtesy of Revolution Dispensary
Courtesy of Revolution Dispensary
Revolution Dispensary will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on Friday, February 16.

Rejoice, bi-state consumers of plant-based intoxicants, for there is a new peddler of such wares opening this week in your midst.

Revolution Dispensary (2533 Vandalia Street, Collinsville, Illinois) is sending up the smoke signals to welcome all in the area to celebrate its new Illinois location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 16.

The festivities start at 8:30 a.m. with coffee, tea and pastries from the Coffee Box, followed by some grand-opening giveaways at 9 a.m. Wings, loaded fries, burgers and more will be available for purchase from Big Meechies Food Truck beginning at 10:30 a.m., with the ribbon cutting itself at 11. Shoppers visiting during the grand-opening celebration will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts as well, though Revolution has so far been mum about the specific details of those deals.

During the event, guests will also have the opportunity to explore Revolution’s curated range of top-tier cannabis products including flower, vapes, edibles and concentrates in a welcoming and highly knowledgeable environment. All the freebies and food will be available while supplies last, and attendance is free.

For more information, visit revcanna.com.

Email the author at
