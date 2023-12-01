Sampler Pits Top Local Flower Each Other in a Blind Test for the Best

The Connoisseur Pack includes products by Greenlight, Local Cannabis Co., VIBE Cannabis and Vivid

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 6:01 am

click to enlarge Attendees at an event at Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary in Independence judged the strains using Cannabis Cult’s rating system.
Aaron Childs
This October, I unveiled a new initiative from my company, Cannabis Cult, a sampler dubbed the Connoisseur Pack, at Greenlight's Underground event in Independence. I'd first gotten the idea to put together a sampler pack in September, and I then

click to enlarge Strawberry Gary.
Aaron Childs
approached some of the best local cultivators — Greenlight, Local Cannabis Co., VIBE Cannabis, Vivid — about contributing their flower to the effort. The idea was to craft an experience that fostered pure, unbiased feedback, ensuring that cultivators could genuinely align with the impressions of their audience. To that end, at the event, attendees judged the pack blind using our Cannabis Cult rating system: structure, bud size, moisture, stickiness, aroma, flavor, smoothness and effects. But I couldn't let them have all the fun. I decided I would take part and review each strain included exclusively for the RFT.

The first entry, Strawberry Gary by VIBE, is a beautiful cultivar — a fruity strain with a predominant berry flavor nuanced by a hint of gas. Aroma-wise, this was one of my highest-rated strains, a delight among a collection of impressive contenders. Originating from Exotic Genetix, this hybrid of Gary Payton and Red Pop genetics delivered an experience reminiscent of an indica-dominant hybrid, with a smooth, almost citrusy taste. It was relaxing without tipping into lethargy, making it versatile for both day and evening activities, depending on dosage. Visually, the buds were a spectacle — drenched in trichomes and boasting vibrant hues of purple and green. The prominent terpenes of this strain are caryophyllene and limonene.

Next was Vivid's Florida Kush — a strain that has quickly become one of my personal

click to enlarge Florida Kush.
Aaron Childs
favorites, especially for nighttime use. Echoing sentiments from my colleague Graham Toker's RFT review, this indica-dominant strain was both gassy and OG, with sweet, earthy undertones enhancing its flavor. While not outwardly flamboyant compared to the other submissions, its true prowess was revealed in its texture — sticky, dense and perfectly moist. Florida Kush's top terpenes are limonene, linalool and caryophyllene. I also tried Vivid's unique strain-specific rosin gummies created from Florida Kush before leaving after the event in Independence, and ended up sleeping for nearly the entirety of the three-hour drive back to St. Louis. It was definitely a testament to the sedative properties of this strain, and why I would recommend it for sleep troubles.

click to enlarge Ice Cream Cake
Aaron Childs
Local Cannabis' Ice Cream Cake was the third sample, a frosty strain that not only clinched the highest rating in the Connoisseur Pack but also boasts dual victories at Northern California's Emerald Cup in 2019 and 2021. The aroma and flavor profile was an enticing mix of sweet cake with gassy notes, a combination that also earned it the highest jar appeal and structure rating. Linalool and limonene are the most relevant terpenes to this cultivar, similar to Florida Kush, with caryophyllene present as well. This strain was as effective for nighttime relaxation as it was for daytime stress relief, offering a euphoric lift in smaller doses.

Greenlight's Motorbreath made an impression with its intricate scent profile and color, weaving together notes of pine and earth with a potent kick of chem and fuel, living up to its name. The buds, tinged with a striking light-green shade, have the dominant terpenes caryophyllene and myrcene, which contribute to the strain's uplifting effects

click to enlarge Motorbreath.
Aaron Childs
— a highlight for me. Perfect for daytime enjoyment, it provided a mood boost and a sense of relaxation without any hint of sleepiness. Those who experience Motorbreath frequently speak of feeling "happy," "relaxed" and "uplifted," and I can see why.

The Connoisseur Pack is for sale at special events at participating dispensaries for $120. The next will be on Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16, at Greenlight (1729 East Seventh Street, Joplin). Individual strains are also available at area dispensaries.

2011 booking for Kurt Usry.

He’s Doing 20 Years for Meth. Could Weed Legalization Set Him Free?: A St. Charles man drew a long sentence as a “prior and persistent” offender, but his prior offense has now been expunged

Vivid Cannabis’ LA Baker preroll.

Florida Kush and LA Baker Are Worthy Additions to Vivid Cannabis' Lineup: The duo offers heady and cerebral effects in turn

VIBE’s Liquid Sunshine turned cannabis reviewer Graham Toker into a relaxed productivity machine.

VIBE Cannabis' Liquid Sunshine Showcases Tree1Four Genetics's Strength: St. Louis' legacy seed breeder got into the large legal grow operation in the best of ways


Aaron Childs

Aaron Childs

Aaron Childs is the founder and creative director of The Cannabis Cult, a cannabis-focused media company, featuring Missouri strain reviews, a Missouri dispensary locator and monthly giveaways. Stay tuned for strain reviews, concentrate reviews and strains classified by terpene.
