Second-Ever STL Cannafest To Hit St. Charles This Month

BRADEN MCMAKIN
Celebrate the joys of getting high at Cannafest in St. Charles.
Normally, we don't let friends go out to St. Charles, but we'll make an exception for STL Cannafest, an event celebrating all things Cannabis on Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at 2025 Golfway Drive in St. Charles.
The event will be free for medical card holders and $10 for everyone else.
STL Hemp Co. is presenting the event, which will feature vendors, food options and several competitions, including for cornhole and rolling. There will also be music, outdoor games and other fun ways to celebrate adult-use being legal.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite
.
