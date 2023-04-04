STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Second-Ever STL Cannafest To Hit St. Charles This Month

The event promises to celebrate Missouri passing adult-use last year

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 11:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Celebrate the joys of getting high at Cannafest in St. Charles.
BRADEN MCMAKIN
Celebrate the joys of getting high at Cannafest in St. Charles.

Normally, we don't let friends go out to St. Charles, but we'll make an exception for STL Cannafest, an event celebrating all things Cannabis on Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 7 p.m. at 2025 Golfway Drive in St. Charles.

The event will be free for medical card holders and $10 for everyone else.

STL Hemp Co. is presenting the event, which will feature vendors, food options and several competitions, including for cornhole and rolling. There will also be music, outdoor games and other fun ways to celebrate adult-use being legal.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Incarcerated for 9 Years for Weed, Rasheed Gresham Is Ready To Go Legal

By Rosalind Early

Rasheed Gresham is a cannabis caregiver and cultivator in Missouri.

St. Louis City Voters Say Yes to New Recreational Marijuana Tax

By Jessica Rogen

Swade.

Review: 1906 Drops Promise To Improve Focus and Get You High

By D.D. DANKMAS

The Genius Drops did not improve cognitive function, but I did laugh a lot as I scrolled TikTok.

Cannabrunch by Yonder Eats Will Get You Sky High — And Hungry for More

By Mary Jane Baker

Chef Leah Osborne's shrimp and grits served at cannabrunch.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: 1906 Drops Promise To Improve Focus and Get You High

By D.D. DANKMAS

The Genius Drops did not improve cognitive function, but I did laugh a lot as I scrolled TikTok.

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us