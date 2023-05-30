Sinse's Hoo-Doo Strain Deserves Its Top-Shelf Status

click to enlarge ACE GLOBS The Hoo-Doo strain from Sinse will leave you hands drenched in kefir and resin.

I had my eye on the Swade Select strain releases for some time, and this week, since the RFT was paying, I decided to splurge on the top-shelf release. The Hoo-Doo strain caught my attention not just because it has a cool name but more so because of its unique lineage (more on that in a moment).



Unfortunately, when I finally decided to take the plunge, the Swade location nearest to me was sold out, so I checked online to see if there was any Hoo-Doo left. Luckily the Grove dispensary had a few eighths left, so I placed my order and drove the extra 10 minutes to Manchester. Because of the strain's classification as a top-shelf release, Swade currently only sells Hoo-Doo as eighths. It set me back $48 before tax, about $8 more than a regular eighth. Apart from Swade, Hoo-Doo can also be found at other dispensaries under the Sinse brand name.

The strain's lineage intrigued me because it was actually gifted to Sinse's cultivation lead, Morgan McGovern, all the way back in 2018 in Denver. The result of a collaboration between two legendary Virginia breeders, the unique strain is a combination of "Dominion Skunk" from Dominion Seed Company and "Crossroad Chem" from Lucky Dog Seed Company.

There are no feminized seeds, so growing this plant is not for the faint of heart. After receiving the gift, McGovern was waiting for the right phenotype hunt to bring a very special strain to a special market. It was released as a limited collaboration between the two breeders, which led to its top-shelf superiority. Needless to say, I was even more excited to try Hoo-Doo after learning this.

Upon opening the Swade Select box, I saw a minimalist, sleek jar with "Swade" in gold and the standard "3.5g" underneath. In the jar, there were about six nicely trimmed buds that looked and smelled equally incredible. You could even see that a lot of the buds' trichomes were coated with resin, which gave the typically ice-clear outgrowths a golden tint. Right away, I got hit with a delicious smell that was heavy on the chem notes, with hints of citrus and herbal tea. I broke down about two nugs, and my fingers were absolutely drenched in kief and resin. After rolling up a decent-sized joint, I stepped outside to enjoy the nice weather while smoking.

The THC was just under 25 percent, and the total terpene count was 2.58 percent. The most prominent terpene was caryophyllene, with limonene and myrcene being the next two dominant terpenes. The joint smoked surprisingly smooth for how potent the strain was. And Hoo-Doo's flavor was certainly one of the highlights for me, as it tasted like a pink Starburst washed down with a citrus herbal tea, with the chem taste lingering as well.

Shortly after smoking, I noticed that I was pretty alert and stayed that way through the high. It was not an overwhelming or anxious alertness either, like you might get with some sativa strains. Soon after the alertness kicked in, the body high started to intensify.

This hit me like a true hybrid because my body did not feel the same level of alertness whatsoever. For instance, I'd slept on my back weird a couple of nights before, but after smoking the Hoo-Doo joint, I couldn't feel much pain at all. In fact, I could barely feel my legs at all, but I was feeling groovy regardless.

I have a higher tolerance than the average smoker, so the amount you smoke may vary, but a joint for me was the perfect amount to enjoy a full body high and remain alert at the same time with no anxiety. Due to the potency of this strain, I can imagine some people needing only a couple puffs to feel it.

The Hoo-Doo strain has a beautiful appearance, a unique aroma and a savory flavor profile. In my eyes (and lungs), this is a top-notch option for those looking for the most potent strains on the Missouri market, whether your tolerance is high or low.

This is a great daytime strain and works for anyone dealing with pain. If you're a fan of hybrids that provide an alert effect mentally in combination with an intense body high, then Hoo-Doo is worth the splurge and deserves to be on your list.