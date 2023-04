St. Louis Can Get 'High on The Hill' This 4/20

click to enlarge RFT FILE PHOTO Pop's Blue Moon is hosting a 4/20 event on The Hill.

This 4/20 head over toand get High on the Hill. The event will feature music from headliners tristaño and LuSid. Rounding out the evening will be Dhoruba, Rayne Overall and Ellen Cook.Enjoy infused eats from Yonder Eats (whose brunch got one of our writers high as heck), and pancake art from The Joy of Pancakes.Also, you know it wouldn't be a 4/20 event without a dab bar where you can try cannabis concentrates. Plus, Pop's will have some drink releases.The party goes from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is 21 plus. Visit the Facebook event for more information