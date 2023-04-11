CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

St. Louis Can Get 'High on The Hill' This 4/20

Pop's Blue Moon is hosting an event with live music, a dab bar and infused eats

By on Tue, Apr 11, 2023 at 3:19 pm

click to enlarge Pop's Blue Moon is hosting a 4/20 event on The Hill.
RFT FILE PHOTO
Pop's Blue Moon is hosting a 4/20 event on The Hill.

This 4/20 head over to Pop's Blue Moon (5249 Pattison Avenue, 314-776-4200, popsbluemoon.com) and get High on the Hill. The event will feature music from headliners tristaño and LuSid. Rounding out the evening will be Dhoruba, Rayne Overall and Ellen Cook.

Enjoy infused eats from Yonder Eats (whose brunch got one of our writers high as heck), and pancake art from The Joy of Pancakes.

Related
Chef Leah Osborne's shrimp and grits served at cannabrunch.

Cannabrunch by Yonder Eats Will Get You Sky High — And Hungry for More: The monthly brunch series at Pop’s Blue Moon includes a five-course, cannabis-infused meal


Also, you know it wouldn't be a 4/20 event without a dab bar where you can try cannabis concentrates. Plus, Pop's will have some drink releases.

The party goes from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is 21 plus. Visit the Facebook event for more information.

