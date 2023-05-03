United We Brunch is Saturday - Limited Tickets Remain

St. Louis Cannabis Club To Host Cinco de High'o

Head to the Cola Lounge for a birria taco bar, bong drinks and more.

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Skip the tequila and beer and relax with weed and tacos at Cola Lounge this Cinco de Mayo.
BRADEN MCMAKIN
Skip the tequila and beer and relax with weed and tacos at Cola Lounge this Cinco de Mayo.
Cinco de Mayo is typically all about the Mexican beer and tequila, but for us potheads, there will be other options this May 5.

Cola Lounge (2834 Cherokee Street) is hosting Cinco de High'O, an event that blends bud and a taco bar, which is a pretty great combination if you ask us.

The event costs $30 but includes the birria taco bar from Rooted Buds. There will also be drinks served in souvenir bongs that you can take in fact use for smoking. Sign up for an optional Puff, Pass 'n' Paint class or just chill out with games and live music.

The event is from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. RSVPs are required. Get your tickets here.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missouri To Open Marijuana Microbusiness Applications Early

By Rosalind Early

Weed plants

Amaze Cannabis Offers Hunt Boxes With Exclusive Strains

By Rosalind Early

In the Hunt Box you get four strains of weed each with the same parents, but wildly different phenotypes.

Welcome to the RFT's 2023 Cannabis User's Guide

By Rosalind Early

Welcome to the RFT's 2023 Cannabis User's Guide

Missouri Sees Surge in Cannabis Jobs After Legalization Vote

By Rebecca Rivas

Marcus Kerr started as a budtender and specialist at Luxury Leaf dispensary in St. Louis about a month ago. He's among thousands who have landed new jobs in Missouri's growing cannabis industry.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: Robust's California Raisins #2 Is a Cerebral High

By Graham Toker

Robust Cannabis' California Raisins #2 came highly recommended on Reddit.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us