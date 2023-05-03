St. Louis Cannabis Club To Host Cinco de High'o

click to enlarge
BRADEN MCMAKIN
Skip the tequila and beer and relax with weed and tacos at Cola Lounge this Cinco de Mayo.
Cinco de Mayo is typically all about the Mexican beer and tequila, but for us potheads, there will be other options this May 5.
Cola Lounge (2834 Cherokee Street)
is hosting Cinco de High'O, an event that blends bud and a taco bar, which is a pretty great combination if you ask us.
The event costs $30 but includes the birria taco bar from Rooted Buds. There will also be drinks served in souvenir bongs that you can take in fact use for smoking. Sign up for an optional Puff, Pass 'n' Paint class or just chill out with games and live music.
The event is from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. RSVPs are required. Get your tickets here.
