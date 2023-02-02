St. Louis Chef Bob Brazell's Weed Gummies Taste as Good as They Feel

As a chef at some of St. Louis’ most storied restaurants, Bob Brazell has mastered several different realms of cookery. But a recent partnership with a local cannabis company set him on a new challenge.
Sinse Cannabis needed someone to help craft flavor profiles for a new line of gummies and reached out to Brazell to tap into his culinary skills. While Brazell admits he’s never made a cannabis product before (at least not professionally), he was up to the challenge.
What resulted from Brazell’s leap are Sinse Gummies, a new line of edibles tailored toward specific patient needs with flavor profiles developed by Brazell. The gummies use THC distillate, full extract canna oil or a combination of both, to help consumers with anything from chronic pain to trouble sleeping.
“This was something new for me, which is always a little intimidating,” Brazell says. A long-time St. Louis restaurateur, Brazell earned his chops at the now-closed Monarch and Niche restaurants. He currently co-owns Byrd & Barrel (temporarily closed on hiatus), Tamm Avenue Bar and The Tenderloin Room.
Though cannabis was a whole new culinary frontier for Brazell, he approached Sinse’s gummies the same way he did food at his restaurants.
“I wouldn’t want to put anything out that I don’t enjoy,” Brazell says. “Just like in a restaurant, I’m not going to serve anything that I won’t eat.”
Sinse has so far launched three specialized gummies with Brazell:
- A sativa mixed-berry gummy for energetic and uplifting highs; made from equal parts THC and CBD (10 grams).
- An indica wild berry gummy for a more relaxing experience, also equal parts THC and CBD.
- A high-potency indica sweet grape gummy tailored for chronic pain and sleeplessness. This flavor is made for those accustomed to cannabis and need a higher dose, with 30 mg of THC distillate per gummy.
“Sometimes, you get a gummy and the flavor’s not really there,” he says. “It’s kinda faint and tastes more like weed than anything. That was the thing for me – I wanted the flavor to match the experience that the customer or patient has.”
He may be a little biased, he says with a laugh, but he’s also honest. The gummies are “a really good experience,” he says. “I guess that’s a better word for ‘good high.’”
All of Brazell’s Sinse Gummies are now available at Swade Cannabis locations, with more flavors to be released at an as-of-yet determined date.
