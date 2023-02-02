St. Louis Chef Bob Brazell's Weed Gummies Taste as Good as They Feel

The chef recently partnered with Sinse Cannabis to craft specialized gummies

By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 12:11 am

Chef Bob Brazell's gummies come in a variety of flavors and potencies.
Courtesy Sinse Cannabis
Chef Bob Brazell's gummies come in a variety of flavors and potencies.

As a chef at some of St. Louis’ most storied restaurants, Bob Brazell has mastered several different realms of cookery. But a recent partnership with a local cannabis company set him on a new challenge.

Sinse Cannabis needed someone to help craft flavor profiles for a new line of gummies and reached out to Brazell to tap into his culinary skills. While Brazell admits he’s never made a cannabis product before (at least not professionally), he was up to the challenge.

What resulted from Brazell’s leap are Sinse Gummies, a new line of edibles tailored toward specific patient needs with flavor profiles developed by Brazell. The gummies use THC distillate, full extract canna oil or a combination of both, to help consumers with anything from chronic pain to trouble sleeping.

“This was something new for me, which is always a little intimidating,” Brazell says. A long-time St. Louis restaurateur, Brazell earned his chops at the now-closed Monarch and Niche restaurants. He currently co-owns Byrd & Barrel (temporarily closed on hiatus), Tamm Avenue Bar and The Tenderloin Room.

Though cannabis was a whole new culinary frontier for Brazell, he approached Sinse’s gummies the same way he did food at his restaurants.

“I wouldn’t want to put anything out that I don’t enjoy,” Brazell says. “Just like in a restaurant, I’m not going to serve anything that I won’t eat.”

Sinse's sativa mixed-berry gummy has equal parts THC and CBD.
Courtesy Sinse Cannabis
Sinse's sativa mixed-berry gummy has equal parts THC and CBD.

Sinse has so far launched three specialized gummies with Brazell:
  • A sativa mixed-berry gummy for energetic and uplifting highs; made from equal parts THC and CBD (10 grams).
  • An indica wild berry gummy for a more relaxing experience, also equal parts THC and CBD.
  • A high-potency indica sweet grape gummy tailored for chronic pain and sleeplessness. This flavor is made for those accustomed to cannabis and need a higher dose, with 30 mg  of THC distillate per gummy.
Brazell chose flavors based on what was already popular in the market, but expanded them. He wanted the THC gummies to taste as good as they feel, he says; the taste is just another part of the experience.

“Sometimes, you get a gummy and the flavor’s not really there,” he says. “It’s kinda faint and tastes more like weed than anything. That was the thing for me – I wanted the flavor to match the experience that the customer or patient has.”

He may be a little biased, he says with a laugh, but he’s also honest. The gummies are “a really good experience,” he says. “I guess that’s a better word for ‘good high.’”

All of Brazell’s Sinse Gummies are now available at Swade Cannabis locations, with more flavors to be released at an as-of-yet determined date.

