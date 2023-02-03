Stoners Rejoice: Legal Weed Sales Begin Early in St. Louis

Lines at area dispensaries have so far been short or nonexistent

By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 3:44 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This can now be yours, even without a med card - RUSTY BLAZENHOFF/FLICKR
RUSTY BLAZENHOFF/FLICKR
This can now be yours, even without a med card
Customers eager to get their hands on their first legal blunts trickled into St. Louis-area dispensaries Friday afternoon as the state began granting licenses to sell recreational cannabis.
Related
Hello, friend.

LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now: If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops


The start of adult-use recreational marijuana sales on Friday came as a bit of a surprise. The Missouri Department of Health and Seniors Services, or DHSS, was obligated by Missouri’s newly passed legal weed amendment to start issuing licenses on Monday.

But then DHSS officials tweeted yesterday that they’d start approving comprehensive (medical and adult use) license requests today, three days early.

So “legal weed day” came a little earlier than expected. And those who could take time in the middle of the day to shop pot were, at first, a rare few.

Lines at city dispensaries weren’t long early Friday afternoon. Most dispensaries had no lines at all.

But budtenders don’t expect it to stay that way. Several area dispensaries have events and specials planned for the weekend or early Monday to celebrate the roll out of recreational cannabis.

So far, DHSS officials have approved 335 facilities to sell recreational marijuana, including 207 dispensaries, 72 manufacturers and 56 cultivation facilities.
Related
Brennan England, owner of Cola Private Lounge, thinks there are some issues with Amendment 3, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana if it passed in November.

Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?: Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry

For most, today was a long time coming.

“This is a huge day for us,” says Anna Brush, assistant store manager of 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis in south St. Louis.

“It feels amazing,” says Phil Williams, assistant manager of Luxury Leaf. “It’s honestly a dream come true, especially if you know someone who’s gotten in trouble for the plant.”

Swade Cannabis in the Loop completed its first sale of recreational marijuana around noon today. The customer, Caleb Sherley, says he’s traveled to other states such as Washington, Illinois and Colorado, to purchase weed, but today marked his first licensed purchase in Missouri.

“It’s very nice you can just go inside of a store now and take a 10 or 15 minute sale in order to get whatever I want,” Sherley says. “It’s a world apart from what it used to be like.”

Plan to visit a dispensary some time soon? Find answers to your burning questions below.

But here’s the skinny: Bring a Missouri ID (you have to be 21 or older to purchase cannabis or cannabis products) and bring plenty of cash — though some dispensaries are accepting cards and/or have ATM machines.

Happy blazing!
Slideshow

All of Your Missouri Recreational Marijuana Questions Answered

Amendment 3, the initiative legalizing recreational use of marijuana, won 53% of the vote in Tuesday's midterm.
42 slides
Do I need a Missouri ID to buy recreational marijuana? Answer: No Nice buds What age do I need to be to buy recreational marijuana in Missouri? Answer: 21 years old Flower
Click to View 42 slides
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Weed News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis Chef Bob Brazell's Weed Gummies Taste as Good as They Feel

By Monica Obradovic

Chef Bob Brazell's gummies come in a variety of flavors and potencies.

Missouri Adults Could Buy Legal Weed as Soon as Tomorrow

By Jaime Lees

Almost time to park it, Missouri

Former NBA Players Open New Dispensary in Downtown St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

Dan Pettigrew at the grand opening of Viola STL on Monday.

Could Psychedelics Be Missouri's Next Drug Frontier?

By Monica Obradovic

One Missouri lawmaker is hoping second time is the charm with a bill to legalize psilocybin for medicinal use. It could help those with treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or terminal illness.

Also in ReeferFront Times

Review: Mountain High Suckers Are a Mixed Bag

By Graham Toker

Mountain High Suckers come in a variety of flavors, but sour pineapple stands out as the best flavor and high.

Review: Sinse and Hi-Pointe Drive-In Hit the Mark With Hash Burger Collab

By Graham Toker

It's everything a munchies-afflicted stoner could ask for.

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us