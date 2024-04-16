Swade Cannabis Launches Infused Dinner Series at St. Louis Restaurants

Just ahead of the international stoner holiday 4/20, local dispensary Swade Cannabis has announced it’s launching Best Buds, a series of infused dinners held in collaboration with some of St. Louis’ favorite local restaurants and chefs.

Participating restaurants include Up Late, Pie Guy Pizza, El Molino del Sureste and Indo. Each meal will utilize a new product to the local cannabis market called “Stiribles,” an unflavored, water-soluble THC-infused powder from the High Five Edibles brand that’s manufactured by Teal Labs.

“Infused dinners and/or cannabis-friendly dining experiences are the future, especially as more and more people look for alcohol alternatives,” says Brandon Cavanagh, director of marketing strategy at BeLeaf Medical Co., the parent company of Swade. “We have been blown away by the interest from chefs to learn more about using tinctures, butters and stirrables in their cooking, and we are happy we can act as a bridge between curious consumers and the hospitality industry. This is no different than a wine dinner or a cocktail pairing dinner, and we want to normalize this. The chefs will throw down, and the vibes will be right.”

While every dinner will have a slightly different setup, each one will be carefully guided in dosage by the chefs in collaboration with the Swade and Teal teams, according to Cavanagh. “They will incorporate THC infusion across select menu items, with clear labeling on milligrams for each course/dish. It will be very clear for guests,” he says. “For example, Up Late will be infusing their blackberry jam for breakfast sandwiches with 10 milligrams, while other chefs may have smaller doses across multiple courses. Dishes that are infused will have a set dosage that all guests are made aware of before consuming."

The Best Buds dinner series schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 20

Both locations of Up Late will offer an infused blackberry jelly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. 6171 Delmar Blvd.; 1904 S. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, uplatestl.com

Monday, May 13

Pie Guy Pizza in the Grove will offer infused pizza by the slice from 7 to 10 p.m. 4189 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, pieguystl.com

Monday, June 24

El Molino del Sureste is serving infused tacos and tostadas with housemade chips and salsa from 7 to 10 p.m. 5007 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, elmolinostl.com

Tuesday, July 16

Indo will have infused sushi rolls and Thai street food from 7 to 10 p.m. 1641D Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, indo-stl.com

Reservations for all of the events aside from Up Late, which doesn't take reservations, will be available online. For more information, visit swadecannabis.com.