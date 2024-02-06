The Best Weed Cities in North America

In the last decade or so, cannabis culture in the United States has undergone a remarkable transformation - from public enemy number one to the darling of many holistic wellness protocols. With the legalization movement continuing to grow across the country, North American cities are emerging as epicenters for marijuana fans, both medicinal and recreational. From the West Coast to the East Coast, the American cannabis scene is flourishing and giving North Americans an alternative to planning a trans-Atlantic trip to Amsterdam to have a little fun with weed.

This article embarks on a journey through the country's most cannabis-friendly metropolises, celebrating the unique culture, diverse offerings, and progressive policies that make them stand out. From the iconic dispensaries of Denver to the laid-back ambiance of Portland, and the forward-thinking innovations of San Diego, we'll explore what sets each city apart in embracing the green revolution. Join us as we explore the best marijuana cities in North America and show how these urban sites are helping reshape attitudes towards cannabis and creating innovation in the weed industry itself.

Beyond the obvious (Colorado and California cities), more and more cities are making a “high” name for themselves. So tuck your passports away (well, for the Canadian cities keep it or your birth certificate out) and let’s check out these great North American weed cities!

Boston

One of the greatest cities in the US (go Sox!) Boston offers so much for everyone - whether adults, teens, children or anyone in between. The birthplace of the American revolution, Boston has always been ahead of other states - except for marijuana which took a few years after California, Washington and Colorado to get off the ground. But now Beantown has made up for lost time and has passed both medical and recreational marijuana. Now when visiting the unofficial capital of New England you can get more than just chow-dah and a lobster roll - you can get some weed!

While in Boston or anywhere in Massachusetts, remember that marijuana consumption in any form is prohibited in public or on federal land. You can have up to one ounce of flower and up to five grams in concentrates. Just like alcohol, open containers of marijuana are not allowed in the passenger side of the car and should be kept in a closed container in the car’s trunk or a locked glove compartment. Also, like everywhere else driving under the influence is a no-no, so be sure to have your favorite ride share app downloaded and ready to go.

Fun things to do while high in Boston: watch a film on the five-story-high domed screen at the Museum of Science, visit the Museum of Fine Arts, visit the Sam Adams Brewery (just be careful - you get free booze!), stroll around the Boston Commons and Public Gardens

Vancouver

The OG of North American weed cities, Vancouver was once the only place you could really get weed in North America (albeit still on the streets). The western-most Canadian city is just over the Washington state border and is touted as one of the most diverse cities in the Great White North. Situated on an inland waterway the city hosts the largest port in Canada and is right in the middle of mountains, rivers, salt water and some of the best natural scenery you’ll see in the northwest. As for weed, the city had been thinking about decriminalization way back in the 1960s and since then has had one of the most liberal stances on the herb, outside of the Netherlands. By the late 2000s, open marijuana usage was common and police rarely bothered with pot smoking or purchases in small amounts.

Today Vancouver is recognized as one of the most cannabis-friendly cities in Canada, with the number of dispensaries in the “blow your mind” numbers. And surprisingly you can light up your joints in most public places - just be courteous to other people around you.

Fun things to do in/around Vancouver while high: walk around Stanley Park, visit the Vancouver Aquarium, get lost wandering around VanDusen Botanical Garden, go whale watching!

Portland

After the OG of Canada we head south to the OG weed city in the US. Oregon was the first state to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana and one of the first to legalize medical-use weed. So it’s no surprise that Portland, with its edgy progressive culture, is one of the best cannabis weed cities in the country. Portland is known for its “maker” culture (artisans who make literally everything you can think of), its plethora of food trucks and its eco-friendliness and its microbreweries and coffeehouses, which makes it a perfect cannabis city. And edibles! The city is home to a wide variety of locally made eddies that come in varying ratios of THC and CBD.

The state itself hosts a number of canna-centric festivals, including the Portland Pot Festival, Hempfest, KushCon and two global events: the International Cannabis Business Conference and the World Cannabis Conference. And beyond weed-focuses fests, be sure to check out the Portland Japanese Gardens, the Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry or one of the dozens of bike, walking and hiking paths in and around the city.

Just keep in mind that weed smoking must be done in private places (ask your hotel if it’s cool to light up there) and like everywhere else, you cannot drive or even bike under the influence.

Las Vegas

This city doesn’t really need much of an introduction for folks thinking of visiting, but now that MJ is legal, there’s a whole new reason to visit the City of Sin! However the city wasn’t always the most hospitable when it came to smoking weed, even after legalization. Since Nevada legalized recreational marijuana in 2017, Las Vegas has surged as one of the biggest marijuana tourism hubs. The legalization, however, introduced a challenge as it permitted possession but maintained strict regulations on where cannabis could be smoked. Currently, the law confines marijuana consumption to private residences but - get this! - not hotel rooms. This restriction led to a peculiar scenario where individuals could buy cannabis near the Las Vegas Strip but were legally unable to smoke it. This apparently drove many weed visitors to dark alleys, under bridges and parking lots to light up.

Despite the booming dispensary scene, public consumption remains restricted, allowing on-site consumption only at limited businesses. As regulations evolve, the city anticipates a shift, making on-site consumption more widespread and offering a solution for those seeking a legal way to enjoy their products in Las Vegas. So if you’re planning to visit Vegas and smoking some weed but sure to know where you can and can’t smoke it. Definitely not in the casino or casino hotels!

Fun things to do in Vegas while high? Well, just about everything! Just find a good place to smoke or opt for edibles or vaping (inconspicuously!) to play it safe. Unlike most things, if you get a smoking violation, it won’t stay in Vegas …

Missouri cities!

How could we leave out the awesome weed cities of the Show-Me State! With some of the most relaxed marijuana laws in the country, Missouri is literally rewriting the book on marijuana success - and weed tourism is only just beginning.

Kansas City

With dispensaries popping up left and right, KCMO is quickly becoming a hot weed city in the state (heck ya!, says people from neighboring Kansas) and country. Home to CLOVR Cannabis and other marijuana manufactures, growers and brands, the city also hosts many weed-centered festivals. The city already was already a vibrant cultural city with live music shows, sprawling parks, a jazz and blues scene that has very few rivals (we see you, St. Louis!), the world-class Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (one of my all-time faves), the World War I museum at Liberty Memorial and a rich history that makes exploring the city super fun. Now add a little MJ to the mix and you’ll have a visit you won’t likely forget for a long time.

Springfield

Springfield MO a weed city?! Yes, in the heart of the Ozarks, Springfield has jumped on the weed bandwagon along with the other larger cities in the state. While you can’t consume in public places (like most cities in the country), you can still enjoy all the city and the surrounding areas have to offer with some edibles or consuming in a private area. Great places to visit include: Fantastic Caverns, Route 66 Car Museum and the Springfield Art Museum. And there’s of course Bass Pro headquarters.

St. Louis

The Gateway city has also become a hot weed spot - especially because of its close proximity to Illinois before they legalized weed. Most of the same brands and dispensary chains can be found everywhere in the state and also in St.Louis. So it comes down to fun things to do in the city - which St. Louie has no shortage of! Fun things to do while high in STL: Saint Louis Art Museum, Dickerson Park Zoo, Busch Stadium (Go Cards!) and if you won’t get too freaked out by heights while high, try going to the top of the Gateway Arch - just not on a very windy day!

Just keep in mind …



When traveling for weed, always check local rules and laws about consumption and possession. Never drive or bike under the influence. And no matter what - even if driving or flying to or through a state that also has legal MJ - do not take weed across state lines. Other than that - toke up and have fun!