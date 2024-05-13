The New Sinse Fire Prerolls Pack a Powerful Punch in a Flavorful Package

I'll admit, I viewed the Sinse Fire preroll that had been dropped off at my place of employment with some trepidation.

While I'm a person with a high tolerance, a daily smoker even, my personal tastes tend toward regular ol' flower, or maybe a couple puffs on a vape pen. Occasionally, I'll have a gummy. But when it comes to the really potent stuff — the concentrates, the waxes, the dabs, etc. — I usually pass. I don't want to deal with the paranoia and anxiety that too often comes from getting Way Too High.

So the innovation on hand with the Sinse Fire prerolls — that they are infused with wax, upping their potency considerably while promising a "flavorful, terpene rich, intensely elevated smoking experience," according to the promotional material — made me a bit nervous. It's that "intensely" that had me on edge.

A conversation with Sinse's director of cultivation, Justin Sheffield, did little to assuage my concerns.

"It's definitely gonna hit harder," Sheffield told me. "All the potencies are gonna be higher."

Still, while I had some trepidation, I was also intrigued by what these things have to offer. Sheffield's explanation of how the flavor of the wax mixes with and enhances the flavor of the flower was enough to pique my curiosity.

"To me it would be like adding bitters to a bourbon cocktail," Sheffield explained. "The bitters themselves are adding complexity to the notes the bourbon already has. And I think this is doing the same thing.

"I guess the only difference is these bitters are the same proof as the bourbon," he added with a laugh.

As a bourbon man, that description spoke to me, and was enough to get me over my hesitance. So I fired up my one-gram Sinse Fire preroll on the way to a 4/20-themed BYO Beer/Bud wedding in Defiance, eager to see what the fuss was all about.

The joint was easy to light and burned smooth, exceptionally slowly even, with no runs whatsoever. I smoked about half of it over the course of 10 minutes before I decided it prudent to put it out and assess my state of mind.

Sheffield had told me that the specifics of the flower/wax combo will rotate and change with each release; the preroll I got consisted of Cheetah Piss flower and Grape Gas wax. The Cheetah Piss' sweetness and dessert-like creaminess contrasted interestingly with the grape and especially diesel notes of the Grape Gas, making for a highly complex flavor profile — and quite an enjoyable smoke.

My sober chauffeur and I arrived at the wedding just moments after the ceremony itself kicked off (we weren't rude/late; the nuptials actually started a bit early). I floated into the event space on a cloud before settling into my seat. When the officiant asked the bride and groom to say "I do," an entire childhood's worth of Catholic mass attendance very nearly compelled me to join in on the call-and-response, signaling beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was thoroughly toasted. Luckily, I was able to catch myself.

Apparently I wasn't the only one high as a kite on that blessed day. When the ceremony wrapped up, everyone lined up single file for a sumptuous meal of delightful wedding staples — but everyone also shuffled through the spread backward, myself included. You got your meat before you got your buns. The finger foods and appetizers were last in the line. For me at least, the utensils were impossible to find.

I arrived at my seat eager to dig in, but sans the tools to do so. Far too high to attempt to deal with that line again, I decided to borrow the unused implements from my sober companion's set of silverware (in her clearheaded state she'd apparently had no trouble finding them). What followed was a farce of a scene wherein I tried and hopelessly failed, for a hilariously long stretch of time, to eat a pile of green beans with a spoon while eyeing the roomful of wedding guests, hoping anyone who might have seen me struggling was at least amused by my stupidity.

I was so blasted high, in fact, that when the time came for the Wedding Toke I graciously declined. Interestingly, though, I didn't experience any anxiety in my addled state. Grape Gas has a reputation for having calming and tranquil qualities, which I think must have helped to level out the high, even as it blasted me into the stratosphere. That's a neat trick indeed, Sinse.

The following day I met up with a couple of associates at the Earth Day festival in Forest Park. I brought my remaining half of a joint with me and split it with the two of them; we then agreed to meet up later and compare notes regarding our individual experiences.

That never did happen. While I got so high that I have little to no recollection whatsoever of my time in the park that day, the one thing I can tell you with certainty is that the three of us utterly forgot, in our stoned states, to circle back.

It's just further testament to the sheer power of the Sinse Fire preroll — a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis experience that I won't hesitate to revisit.



